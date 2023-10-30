FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.14

The board of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.14 per share on the 1st of December. This means the annual payment is 9.7% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

FAT Brands Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Even though FAT Brands is not generating a profit, it is still paying a dividend. Along with this, it is also not generating free cash flows, which raises concerns about the sustainability of the dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 52.1% over the next year. This is the right direction to be moving, but it is not enough to achieve profitability. Unfortunately, for the dividend to continue at current levels the company definitely needs to get there sooner rather than later.

FAT Brands' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

FAT Brands has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. Since 2017, the dividend has gone from $0.382 total annually to $0.56. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.6% over that duration. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. FAT Brands' earnings per share has shrunk at 70% a year over the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

FAT Brands' Dividend Doesn't Look Great

In summary, while it is good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we think that at current levels the payment isn't particularly sustainable. The company isn't making enough to be paying as much as it is, and the other factors don't look particularly promising either. Considering all of these factors, we wouldn't rely on this dividend if we wanted to live on the income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 5 warning signs for FAT Brands you should be aware of, and 3 of them are a bit unpleasant. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

