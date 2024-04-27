FAT Brands' (NASDAQ:FAT) Dividend Will Be $0.14

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) will pay a dividend of $0.14 on the 31st of May. This means the annual payment is 7.7% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Check out our latest analysis for FAT Brands

FAT Brands' Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Even in the absence of profits, FAT Brands is paying a dividend. The company is also yet to generate cash flow, so the dividend sustainability is definitely questionable.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 73.9%. The company seems to be going down the right path, but it will take a little bit longer than a year to cross over into profitability. Unless this can be done in short order, the dividend might be difficult to sustain.

FAT Brands' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, FAT Brands' dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. Since 2018, the annual payment back then was $0.382, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.56. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.6% over that duration. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. FAT Brands' EPS has fallen by approximately 63% per year during the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

We're Not Big Fans Of FAT Brands' Dividend

In summary, while it is good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we think that at current levels the payment isn't particularly sustainable. The company's earnings aren't high enough to be making such big distributions, and it isn't backed up by strong growth or consistency either. The dividend doesn't inspire confidence that it will provide solid income in the future.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for FAT Brands (of which 3 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.