Two die in Tesla crash with no one at the wheel

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Tesla is once again facing questions about Autopilot following a crash. KHOU, the Wall Street Journal and Reuters report that two men have died after a 2019 Model S collided with a tree north of Houston with no one in the driver's seat. One was in the front passenger seat, Constable Mark Herman told the media, while the other was in the back.

It's not yet certain if Autopilot was active during the crash. The men haven't been identified, but one was 59 years old while the other was aged 69.

We've asked Tesla and the NHTSA for comment.

If the Model S was truly driverless, the incident suggests the occupants misunderstood Autopilot, Full Self-Driving, or both. There have long been concerns that customers overestimate the technology and assume they can take their hands off the steering wheel or even leave the driver's seat entirely. However, even the FSD beta doesn't offer complete autonomy, and you have to be ready to take control at any given moment — the car will ask you to grab the wheel if you leave it alone for long enough.

The crash is also a reminder that emergency crews have yet to fully adapt to electric cars and their large lithium batteries. Constable Herman said it took first responders about four hours to put out the Model S fire, and the team even contacted Tesla for help. That doesn't make EVs more dangerous by design, but it does hint it could be a while before firefighters can deal with these cars as quickly as their gas-powered counterparts.

  • ‘No one was driving’ Tesla before fatal fiery crash that kept reigniting, Texas cops say

    The car’s batteries kept reigniting, thwarting fire crews’ attempts to extinguish the blaze.

  • Amazon cancels 'Lord of the Rings' game after contract dispute

    Amazon has cancelled its 'Lord of the Rings' game after a contract dispute reportedly soured the project.

  • Two die after Tesla crashes with 'no one driving'

    A Tesla electric car that “no one” appeared to be driving crashed late Saturday in Texas, erupting into flames and killing the two passengers, according to local authorities. One victim was found in the front passenger seat of a 2019 Model S and the other was in the back, Harris County Precinct 4 constable Mark Herman said. The car ran into a tree in the Carlton Woods subdivision near The Woodlands after travelling at high speed and failing to navigate a turn. The position of the victims, statements and other physical evidence suggest that “no one was driving the vehicle at the time of impact,” Mr Herman said, adding that it is "still under investigation". Mr Herman said his office is coordinating with federal authorities, without specifying which ones, and didn’t know whether the Autopilot feature was engaged. It took more than 30,000 gallons of water to extinguish the fire, which burned for four hours, he added.

  • Nintendo sues Bowser for violating copyright with Switch hacks

    Nintendo is suing Bowser (that is, Gary Bowser) for allegedly violating copyright by selling Switch hacks.

  • NASA will attempt to fly its Mars helicopter on April 19th

    NASA now expects to fly its Mars helicopter Ingenuity no earlier than April 19th, with live coverage that morning.

  • Washington state votes to ban new gas car sales by 2030

    Washington state has voted for a measure that will ban sales of gas-powered cars by 2030, years before California.

  • Ingenuity Mars Helicopter completes a 'spin test,' moves closer to flight

    Completing a spin test means the Ingenuity Mars copter could be a step closer to its first flight.

  • Peloton opposes US demand for Tread+ recall following child injuries

    Peloton is fighting US demands for a Tread+ recall after reports of numerous injuries to children, including one death.

  • Hitting the Books: How Planck's 'chain of tiny beads' helps explain why lightbulbs work

    'Einstein's Fridge' author Paul Sen explores the works and quirks of the pioneering researchers — from Lord Kelvin and James Joule to Emmy Noether, Alan Turing, and Stephen Hawking — who sought to understand how heat helped shape the known universe.

  • Two dead in Tesla crash in Texas that was believed to be driverless

    “There was no one in the driver’s seat," Sgt. Cinthya Umanzor of the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said. The 2019 Tesla Model S was traveling at a high rate of speed, when it failed to negotiate a curve and went off the roadway, crashing to a tree and bursting into flames, local television station KHOU-TV said. After the fire was extinguished, authorities located 2 occupants in the vehicle, with one in the front passenger seat while the other was in the back seat of the Tesla, the report said, citing Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

  • Acclaimed 'Skyrim' mod 'The Forgotten City' hits consoles and PC this summer

    It's an updated, standalone version of the award-winning mystery experience.

  • Biden Team Weighs Russia Sanctions Impact, Has More Options

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is evaluating the impact of new sanctions on Russia and is prepared to escalate those penalties if the Kremlin fails to rein in hacking attacks and attempts to interfere with the U.S. political process, according to people familiar with the matter.Options available to President Joe Biden include expanding the measures announced Thursday to bar U.S. financial institutions from the secondary market for ruble-denominated bonds issued by Russian state banks, said the people, who discussed the matter on condition of anonymity.Biden ordered the latest sanctions on Russia -- including limits on buying newly issued sovereign debt -- in response to allegations that Moscow was behind a hack on SolarWinds Corp. and interfered with last year’s U.S. election.The U.S. also sanctioned a number of entities and individuals, while expelling 10 Russian diplomats working in Washington, including some intelligence officers.Yet the moves were calibrated by the U.S. to punish the Kremlin for past misdeeds while keeping relations from deteriorating further, especially as tensions grow over a Russian military buildup near Ukraine.In another sign of worsening relations between the two countries, Russia on Saturday accused a Ukrainian diplomat of stealing information and gave him three days to leave the country on Saturday, the news agency Interfax reported. Ukraine hinted it would respond in kind. Two days before announcing the sanctions, Biden offered to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin later this year, even as he warned his counterpart about a litany of transgressions.White House communications staff didn’t immediately offer a comment.For now, U.S. officials are waiting to see how Putin responds. On Friday, Russia expelled 10 American diplomats and imposed sanctions on eight officials in tit-for-tat moves that stopped short of responding to U.S. restrictions on its sovereign debt.Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters in Moscow that Russia could take steps that harm the interests of U.S. businesses but will hold those in reserve for now.Market ImpactThe Biden administration is also watching global markets to see the impact of its latest measures, including on the ruble, and any shifts in foreign ownership of Russian ruble bonds, according to the people. Interest rate decisions by Russia’s central bank and capital flows will also provide important clues, they said.The Bank of Russia’s next interest rate decision is scheduled for April 23.Under the sanctions unveiled Thursday, the Biden administration will bar U.S. financial institutions from participating in the primary market for new debt issued by the Russian central bank, Finance Ministry and sovereign wealth fund. Those limits would take effect starting June 14.Russian bonds fell and the ruble dropped the most since December on news of the impending penalties, but recovered their losses on Friday as investors concluded that the measures were milder than had been feared.White House officials sought to limit the sanctions’ fallout for the U.S. and global financial system while sparing the Russian civilian population from unnecessary harm, the people said. The Biden team now hopes to begin de-escalating tensions and believe that would benefit financial markets and the Russian economy, one of the people said.Still, U.S. officials are holding in reserve other potential escalations, including moves aimed at preventing secondary market trading in any ruble debt for the first 90 days or more after issuance, the person said.(Updates with Russia expelling Ukraine diplomat in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse sued over risk exposure to Greensill Capital, Archegos

    A pension fund filed a lawsuit against Credit Suisse Group AG on Friday in a U.S. court, accusing the Swiss bank of misleading investors and mismanaging risk exposure to high-risk clients, including Greensill Capital and Archegos Capital Management. The pension fund, City of St. Clair Shores Police & Fire Retirement System, based in St. Clair Shores, Michigan, filed the class action lawsuit in federal court in Manhattan, alleging violations of federal securities laws.

  • New investors beware: The easy money you made in the stock market probably won't continue

    Stocks have rebounded from lows in an incredibly short time. For novices who are investing for the first time this past year, it's all they know.

  • Leon: Billionaire Issa brothers buy fast food chain

    The Issa brothers have bought the British fast food chain Leon, which has more than 70 sites.

  • ARK buys another $64 million in Coinbase shares, sells $99.5 million of Tesla shares

    ARK on Friday bought 187,078 shares of Coinbase, which debuted on the Nasdaq earlier this week, in a purchase worth nearly $64 million at the day’s closing price of $342. It sold 134,541 shares of Tesla, valued at $99.5 million at Friday's close. Tesla is still by far the firm's biggest position by value on its major funds.

  • What if Biden doesn't cancel your student loan debt? There's an alternative

    There's speculation about forgiving $10,000 or $50,000 per person, but no real plan yet.

  • Fourth stimulus check update: Biden faces mounting pressure for new payment

    Advocates and lawmakers say the crisis isn't over, and neither is the need for relief.

  • Coinbase Hangover Rattles Crypto Assets With Bitcoin Falling

    (Bloomberg) -- The mania that drove crypto assets to records as Coinbase Global Inc. went public last week turned on itself on the weekend, sending Bitcoin tumbling the most since February.The world’s biggest cryptocurrency plunged as much as 15% just days after reaching a record. It was down 7.7% at 56,169 at around 4:30 p.m. in New York. Ether, the second-biggest, dropped as much as 18% to below $2,000 before also paring losses to the 7% range. Binance Coin, XRP and Cardano each lost more than 12% at one point. Dogecoin, the token started as a joke, bucked the trend to jump more than 10%. The weekend carnage came after a heady week for the industry that saw the value of of all coins surge past $2.25 trillion amid a frenzy of demand for all things crypto in the runup to Coinbase’s direct listing on Wednesday. The largest U.S. crypto exchange ended the week valued at $68 billion, more than the owner of the New York Stock Exchange.“With hindsight it was inevitable,” Galaxy Digital founder Michael Novogratz said in a tweet Sunday. “Markets got too excited around $Coin direct listing. Basis blowing out, coins like $BSV, $XRP and $DOGE pumping. All were signs that the market got too one way.”Dogecoin, which has limited use and no fundamentals, rallied last week to be worth more than $50 billion at one point before stumbling Saturday. Demand was so brisk for the token that investors trying to trade it on Robinhood crashed the site a few times Friday, the online exchange said in a blog post.There was also speculation Sunday in several online reports that the plunge was related to concerns the U.S. Treasury may crack down on money laundering carried out through digital assets. The Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) said in an emailed response on Sunday that it “does not comment on potential investigations, including on whether or not one exists.” “The crypto world is waking up with a bit of a sore head today,” said Antoni Trenchev, co-founder of crypto lender Nexo. “Dogecoin’s 100% Friday rally was ‘peak party,’ after the Bitcoin record and Coinbase listing earlier in the week. Euphoria was in the air. And usually in the crypto world, there’s a price to pay when that happens.”Besides the “unsubstantiated” report of a U.S. Treasury crackdown, Trenchev said factors for the declines may have included “excess leverage, Coinbase insiders dumping equity after the direct listing and a mass outage in China’s Xinjiang province hitting Bitcoin miners.”Growing mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies has spurred Bitcoin’s rally, as well as lifting other tokens to record highs. Interest in crypto went on the rise again after companies from PayPal to Square started enabling transactions in Bitcoin on their systems, and Wall Street firms like Morgan Stanley began providing access to the tokens to some of the wealthiest clients. That’s despite lingering concerns over their volatility and usefulness as a method of payment.Governments are inspecting risks around the sector more closely as the investor base widens.Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell last week said Bitcoin “is a little bit like gold” in that it’s more a vehicle for speculation than making payments. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde in January took aim at Bitcoin’s role in facilitating criminal activity, saying the cryptocurrency has been enabling “funny business.”Turkey’s central bank banned the use of cryptocurrencies as a form of payment from April 30, saying the level of anonymity behind the digital tokens brings the risk of “non-recoverable” losses. India will propose a law that bans cryptocurrencies and fines anyone trading or holding such assets, Reuters reported in March, citing an unidentified senior government official with direct knowledge of the plan.Crypto firms are beefing up their top ranks to shape the emerging regulatory environment and tackle lingering skepticism about digital tokens. Bitcoin’s most ardent proponents see it as a modern-day store of value and inflation hedge, while others fear a speculative bubble is building.(Updates with attempt to get comment from Treasury in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coinbase hangover? Here’s why bitcoin may be suffering its steepest slide since February

    Bitcoin prices sink into correction territory on Sunday, marking the sharpest slide for the digital asset since February, coming on the heels of what has been a remarkable stretch for the crypto industry.