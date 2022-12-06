U.S. markets close in 6 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,996.37
    -2.47 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,925.26
    -21.84 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,227.28
    -12.66 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,840.22
    -52.62 (-2.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.51
    -0.42 (-0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.30
    +8.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    +0.17 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0508
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5610
    -0.0380 (-1.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2184
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5490
    -0.1360 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,019.69
    -198.86 (-1.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    401.43
    -0.37 (-0.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,549.05
    -18.49 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,885.87
    +65.47 (+0.24%)
     

Fatburger Celebrates 200th Location in Paris Debut

FAT Brands Inc.
·4 min read
FAT Brands Inc.
FAT Brands Inc.

Iconic Burger Brand and Sister Wing Concept, Buffalo’s Express, Light Up Paris

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. announces the opening of the first Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express in Paris, France. The new opening jump-starts the significant expansion plans for the co-branded pairing in France as the first of 40 locations set to open throughout the country over the next five years. The new restaurant also marks Fatburger’s 200th location to date.

“With Paris being a city rich in culture, we see locals and tourists appreciating an authentic, American brand like Fatburger that has stayed true to its roots for 70 years,” said FAT Brands CEO Andy Wiederhorn. “This opening is also a key milestone for Fatburger. Since acquiring the brand in 2003, we have grown Fatburger from 40 locations, primarily in California, to an award-winning, international burger concept with 200 locations across 15 states and 14 countries.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked to order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself. At Fatburger, “everything” is not just the usual lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard, pickles and relish. Burgers can be customized with toppings including bacon, eggs, chili and onion rings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, turkeyburgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.

A perfect complement to Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express menu includes delicious bone-in and boneless chicken wings accompanied by a range of original sauces. All of Buffalo’s Express’ wings are accompanied by celery, carrots, and blue cheese, ranch or honey mustard dressing.

The Paris Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express is located at 200 Avenue de la Division Leclerc 95200, Sarcelles, France and is open 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

For more information or to find a Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express near you, please visit www.fatburger.com

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza®, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit http://www.fatbrands.com.

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand™.

About Buffalo’s Express

Founded in 1985 in Roswell, Georgia, Buffalo’s Express is a fast-casual chain known for its world-famous chicken wings and proprietary wing sauces. Co-branded with over 100 Fatburger restaurants to date, Buffalo’s Express’ significant growth can be attributed to its high-quality menu offerings and unparalleled dining experience. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, whether guests are dining-in or having take-out/delivery, Buffalo’s Express offers friends and families the flexibility to enjoy their world-famous chicken wings however they prefer. Buffalo’s Express – Where Everyone is Family.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the timing and performance of new store openings. Forward-looking statements reflect expectations of FAT Brands Inc. (“we”, “our” or the “Company”) concerning the future and are subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies, including but not limited to uncertainties surrounding the severity, duration and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. These factors are difficult to predict and beyond our control, and could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. We refer you to the documents that we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as our reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, for a discussion of these and other factors. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands
emandzik@fatbrands.com
860-212-6509


Recommended Stories

  • Here's why you're paying more for a salad — if you can get one at all

    This is why your favorite salad may be more expensive right now.

  • SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?

    SNAP gives eligible low-income households extra food-purchasing assistance to supplement food budgets. Funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered at the state level, SNAP benefits...

  • Burger King Menu Adds Free Stuff, 12 Days of Deals

    The fast-food chain wants to take customers from Wendy's and McDonald's with bold holiday offers.

  • Wall St slides as services data spooks investors about Fed rate hikes

    U.S. markets ended Monday lower, as investors spooked by better-than-expected data from the services sector re-evaluated whether the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates for longer, while shares of Tesla slid on reports of a production cut in China. This weighed on the Nasdaq, where Tesla was one of the biggest fallers, pulling the tech-heavy index to its second straight decline. The data came on the heels of a survey last week that showed stronger-than-expected job and wage growth in November, challenging hopes that the Fed might slow the pace and intensity of its rate hikes amid recent signs of ebbing inflation.

  • Uber Performed Better When Market Is In Equilibrium, Analyst Says While Expecting Upside To More Than Double

    Needham analyst Bernie McTernan reiterated Buy on Uber Technologies, Inc (NYSE: UBER) with a $54 price target. In his 18th Mobility Tracker, he performed a deep dive on pricing. His study showed that UBER tends to serve better relatively when the market is closer to equilibrium. Uber's trend could support future performance, assuming the broader supply and demand dynamics continue to improve. During the most recent two-week period, pricing was largely stable, and wait times were slightly worse,

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Falls on Inflation Fears but Continues Its Ride Above $17K

    ALSO: Sam Reynolds writes that Taiwan-based technology conglomerate HTC is looking to take its virtual headset business public as part of a quest to help cultivate the metaverse. But is the company going in the wrong direction?

  • Treasury Yields Leap as US Services Data Add Fuel to Fed Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries tumbled Monday as stronger-than-expected US economic data added fuel to traders’ bets on how high the Federal Reserve’s interest-rates hikes will go.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is

  • EY sees other Big Four firms mirroring its proposed split

    Splitting EY into separate accounting and consultancy businesses will help pay rising technology bills and "inevitably" be copied by rival "Big Four" firms, a top EY official told a Reuters Breakingviews podcast. Andy Baldwin, global managing partner, said EY was holding roadshows to explain a "compelling case" for the company's third attempt to split into two - if partners across the world give their backing in votes during in the first quarter of next year. If ratified, the split of a near $50 billion company would mark the biggest shake-up in the sector since the 2002 collapse of Arthur Andersen, the auditor that was mired in the Enron scandal and whose downfall reduced the "Big Five" to the "Big Four" of PwC, Deloitte, KPMG and EY, formerly Ernst & Young.

  • It’s open enrollment and your Medicare coverage needs a checkup

    Have your healthcare needs and personal finances changed since 2019? The answer is probably yes, especially if you’re a Medicare beneficiary. As I reach my first anniversary leading eHealth Inc., a company that serves Medicare beneficiaries, and as a Medicare-age person myself, I’ve learned how important it is to reassess your coverage options each year.

  • Steve Rendle Retires as VF CEO

    Benno Dorer had been named interim president and chief executive officer as board searches for a permanent chief.

  • Circle pulls the plug on SPAC as stablecoin giant announces it is profitable

    Circle and Concord Acquisition have called off a long-planned merger that would have made Circle a public company.

  • Investors Overseeing $5 Trillion Are Betting That an Economic Recession Can Be Avoided

    (Bloomberg) -- Professional investors are loading up on bets that an economic recession can be avoided despite all the warnings to the contrary. It’s a dangerous bet -- for a variety of reasons.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughAmbitious Plans to Build

  • Mercedes-Benz Doubles Production Capacity At Untertürkheim Plant

    Mercedes Benz Group ADR (OTC: MBGYY) is planning to double its electric drive units production capacity. The new works agreement calls for doubling the production capacity of electric drive units for Mercedes-EQ vehicles from 2024. In the target scenario, 1 million electric drive units can be produced, for example for vehicles on the MMA (Mercedes Modular Architecture) platform. The company plans to begin construction of the new assembly lines on the site of the Untertürkheim plant, as well as t

  • Should You Invest in Jabil (JBL) Based on Bullish Wall Street Views?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for Jabil (JBL) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • Yum China (YUMC) Stock Up 16% in 3 Months: More Room to Run?

    Yum China (YUMC) benefits from unit expansion, menu innovation, robust loyalty program and digitalization.

  • Evercore’s Ibrahim to Succeed Chandler as Syndicate Head

    (Bloomberg) -- Evercore Inc. plans to elevate George Ibrahim to lead its equity syndicate effort, succeeding Jay Chandler, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New

  • GitLab stock soars more than 15% as results, outlook top Street view

    GitLab Inc. shares rallied in the extended session Monday after the DevOps software company's quarterly results and forecast surpassed Wall Street expectations.

  • Stash vs. Acorns vs. Robinhood: Which Is Best For Investors?

    29 When it comes to investing online or on your phone, Stash, Acorns and Robinhood are three names at the top of the industry. Each was designed to simplify investing for retail investors, offering straightforward apps that are easy to … Continue reading → The post Stash vs. Acorns vs. Robinhood: Which Is Best? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF, VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF and AGFiQ US Market Neutral AntiBeta ETF

    Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF, VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF and AGFiQ US Market Neutral AntiBeta ETF are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • This One-Word Secret Can Lower the Tax Hit on Your IRA RMDs

    Everybody hates being told what to do, and retirement investors hate it even more when being told what to do comes with a hefty tax bill – which brings us to the IRS rule known as required minimum withdrawals, or … Continue reading → The post Here's the One-Word Secret to Lowering the Tax Hit on your IRA RMDs appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.