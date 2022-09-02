U.S. markets open in 47 minutes

Fate Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming September Investor Conferences

Fate Therapeutics, Inc.
·2 min read
Fate Therapeutics, Inc.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Fate Therapeutics”) (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for patients with cancer, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Citi’s 17th Annual BioPharma Conference on Thursday, September 8, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts

  • Hosting 1x1 investor meetings only

Wells Fargo 2022 Healthcare Conference on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 8:35 AM ET in Boston, Massachusetts

  • Participating in a fireside chat and hosting 1x1 investor meetings

Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 2:15 PM ET in New York, New York

  • Participating in a fireside chat and hosting 1x1 investor meetings

Baird 2022 Global Health Conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 8:30 AM ET in New York, New York

  • Participating in a fireside chat only

H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 10:00 AM ET in New York, New York

  • Participating in a fireside chat only

A live webcast, if recorded, of each presentation can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.fatetherapeutics.com. The archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the event.

About Fate Therapeutics, Inc.
Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of first-in-class cellular immunotherapies for patients with cancer. The Company has established a leadership position in the clinical development and manufacture of universal, off-the-shelf cell products using its proprietary induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) product platform. The Company’s immuno-oncology pipeline includes off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived natural killer (NK) cell and T-cell product candidates, which are designed to synergize with well-established cancer therapies, including immune checkpoint inhibitors and monoclonal antibodies, and to target tumor-associated antigens using chimeric antigen receptors (CARs). Fate Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit www.fatetherapeutics.com.

Contact:
Christina Tartaglia
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212.362.1200
christina@sternir.com


