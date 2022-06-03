U.S. markets open in 1 hour 4 minutes

Fate Therapeutics to Present at the 2022 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Fate Therapeutics, Inc.
·1 min read
  • FATE
Fate Therapeutics, Inc.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Fate Therapeutics”) (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for patients with cancer, today announced that the Company will present at the 2022 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 9:00 AM ET in New York, New York.

A live webcast, if recorded, of the presentation can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.fatetherapeutics.com. The archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the event.

About Fate Therapeutics, Inc.
Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of first-in-class cellular immunotherapies for patients with cancer. The Company has established a leadership position in the clinical development and manufacture of universal, off-the-shelf cell products using its proprietary induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) product platform. The Company’s immuno-oncology pipeline includes off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived natural killer (NK) cell and T-cell product candidates, which are designed to synergize with well-established cancer therapies, including immune checkpoint inhibitors and monoclonal antibodies, and to target tumor-associated antigens using chimeric antigen receptors (CARs). Fate Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit www.fatetherapeutics.com.

Contact:
Christina Tartaglia
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212.362.1200
christina@sternir.com



