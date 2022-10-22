U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,752.75
    +86.97 (+2.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,082.56
    +748.97 (+2.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,859.72
    +244.87 (+2.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,742.24
    +37.85 (+2.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.14
    +0.63 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,662.50
    +25.70 (+1.57%)
     

  • Silver

    19.40
    +0.71 (+3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9862
    +0.0075 (+0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2130
    -0.0130 (-0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1302
    +0.0067 (+0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.5500
    -2.5400 (-1.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,176.80
    +194.26 (+1.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.25
    +3.49 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.73
    +25.82 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,890.58
    -116.38 (-0.43%)
     

The fate of the world economy may depend on what happens to a company most Americans have never heard of

10
Avery Hartmans,Jacob Zinkula
·10 min read
Military helicopters carrying large Taiwan flags conduct a flyby rehearsal
Military helicopters flying the Taiwanese flag over Taiwan, which China claims as its own. Escalating rhetoric between China and the US over Taiwan is sparking concern over the world's largest semiconductor company.Ceng Shou Yi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

  • The fate of the global economy may rest on the shoulders of one company: TSMC.

  • TSMC is the world's biggest chipmaker — its chips power everything from cars to iPhones.

  • But US-China tensions, and China's standoff with Taiwan, could cost the global economy trillions.

On a tiny island off the coast of China, one company manufactures a product used across the globe for countless household products as varied as PCs and washing machines.

And as that island — Taiwan — worries about the threat of a standoff between the US and China, the world's economy holds its breath. That's because there could be trillions of dollars' worth of economic activity tied to that one company: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world's biggest chipmaker.

Industry watchers say an escalating dispute between the US and China over Taiwan could drag down the global economy, given the fact that no other company makes such advanced chips at such a high volume. If TSMC goes offline, they say, the production of everything from cars to iPhones could screech to a halt.

"If China would invade Taiwan, that would be the biggest impact we've seen to the global economy — possibly ever," Glenn O'Donnell, the vice president and research director at Forrester, told Insider. "This could be bigger than 1929."

What is TSMC?

Aerial view of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company in in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province of China
Aerial view of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company in in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province of China

TSMC's factory in Nanjing, in China's Jiangsu province.VCG/VCG via Getty Images

While TSMC may not be a household name, you almost certainly own something that's powered by its chips.

TSMC is in the foundry business, meaning it doesn't design its own chips but instead produces them at fabrication plants for other companies. The company accounts for over half of the global semiconductor market, and when it comes to advanced processors that number is, by some estimates, as high as 90%. In fact, even the best chip from China's top semiconductor manufacturer, SMIC, has been said to be about five years behind TSMC's.

TSMC counts Apple as its biggest customer, supplying the California tech giant with the chips that power iPhones. In fact, most of the world's roughly 1.4 billion smartphone processors are produced by TSMC, as are about 60% of the chips used by automakers, according to The Wall Street Journal.

TSMC semiconductors are also used in high-performance computing: They can quickly process reams of data and guide missiles, making the company highly valuable in the eyes of government entities.

As TSMC has grown to dominate the industry, it has automatically become an oligopoly, according to William Alan Reinsch, a senior advisor at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a national security think tank.

"When you have a very complex, very sophisticated, and very expensive technology where barriers to entry are very high — I mean, building a fab plant is in the billions — you can't just decide tomorrow, 'Well, I'm going to go into that business,'" he said. "It's not like making tea."

How did we become so reliant on chips made in Taiwan?

Hand holds a tiny chip being tested in a lab
Hand holds a tiny chip being tested in a lab

A chip being tested in a lab in Taiwan.Ann Wang/Reuters

The semiconductor industry has its roots in the US, as much of the research and development is done on US soil. Companies in other countries license the US-made technology.

Dylan Patel, a chief analyst at the semiconductor research and consulting firm SemiAnalysis, pointed to the Dutch company ASML as an example: ASML produces high-end chipmaking equipment, but one of the technologies for which it's best known was invented in the US National Laboratories.

Over the past 30 years or so, manufacturers in developed countries concluded it was in their best interest to outsource the manufacturing of the chips, according to Reinsch.

"You build a big factory and you crank these things out by the thousands, and you do it in a low-wage, nonunion country that probably doesn't have environmental requirements," he said. "You keep all the design and IP at home and you do all your sales, marketing, and service at home, and that's where you make the money."

It's this approach that has directly led to the growth of chip foundries like TSMC and reduced production on American soil, Reinsch said.

According to a 2021 report from the Semiconductor Industry Association, in 1990 the US produced 37% of the world's chip supply. These days, the US is responsible for only 12% of global chip production.

Why is this a problem now?

port of la congestion ships
port of la congestion ships

Container ships waiting off the coast of the congested ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, in California, on September 29, 2021.Mike Blake/REUTERS

As the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine have illustrated, having too much reliance on certain countries can upend supply chains when disruptions arise. It's for this reason that many US corporations are exploring "onshoring" — moving some of their manufacturing to the US — to make their supply chains more resilient.

The US's access to TSMC chips, however, is especially vulnerable, because though Taiwan is self-governing, China claims the island as its own and has threatened to invade. Controlling Taiwan is central to Chinese President Xi Jinping's goal of achieving a "great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation" by 2049, the 100th anniversary of the People's Republic of China.

While the consequences of an invasion could be significant, many experts say it's just a matter of time before it happens, whether it's by 2030, 2025, or even by the end of next year. On Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken predicted China would take steps to annex Taiwan on a "much faster timeline" than previously thought, signaling that it could be sooner rather than later. The US government is already playing out war-game scenarios to prepare for this, and in the event of a full invasion it would reportedly consider evacuating the skilled chipmaker engineers on which it's become so reliant.

The spotlight has focused increasingly on Taiwan and the semiconductor industry as a whole in recent weeks following the export regulations the US government slapped on China. Those regulations limit sales of semiconductors made using US technology and are meant to curb China's ability to develop advanced technology.

The US and China are now locked in what Patel described as "a full-scale bilateral economic cold war," one that's likely to have severe financial repercussions, especially given how intertwined the semiconductor supply chain is.

What would happen if China invaded Taiwan?

Chinese soldiers march with Chinese flag in foreground during a military parade
Chinese soldiers march with Chinese flag in foreground during a military parade

A Chinese military parade in June 2020.Alexander Vilf - Host Photo Agency via Getty Images

Taiwan hopes its semiconductor business will protect it from Chinese aggression — government leaders have called the industry a "silicon shield" against invasion.

But if China did invade, disrupting the world's access to chips, "the entire global economy comes to a screeching halt," O'Donnell from Forrester said. "Semiconductors have become almost like the oxygen of the global economy," he said. "Without the chips, you can't breathe."

The effects of such a halt would be "economically devastating," says Martijn Rasser, a former senior intelligence officer at the CIA who is now a security and technology expert at the Center for a New American Security, a left-leaning think tank.

"You'd be looking at trillions of dollars in economic losses," he told Insider.

The US National Security Council agrees, and in July the US commerce secretary said the US would face a "deep and immediate recession" if American businesses no longer had access to these chips.

Some experts have speculated that, in the event of an invasion, the chip-manufacturing facilities would be intentionally destroyed so China couldn't access them. In a US Army journal article published in December, the academic Jared McKinney described this strategy as the "broken nest" — another way to put it is mutually assured destruction.

The destruction of those facilities, or an inability to access their chips, could have major national security implications, Rasser said.

"Every military system that we rely on has a ton of semiconductors in them," he said. "It would start impacting our ability to maintain existing weapon systems, upgrade ones, build new ones."

Considering that the US has committed to defending Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, these hits to the US's defense capabilities could be especially significant.

But while a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would produce the most serious disruption, Rasser says it wouldn't necessarily take an invasion for the world's chip access to be blocked. As well as making investments in Taiwanese firms and poaching their workers, China could institute a blockade on the island that could cut off the world from semiconductor supplies.

What's the solution?

President Joe Biden holds up the signed CHIPS Act while surrounded by onlookers
President Joe Biden holds up the signed CHIPS Act while surrounded by onlookers

President Joe Biden holding the signed CHIPs Act in August.SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The US is taking some steps to make itself less reliant on Taiwan. In July, for instance, Congress passed the CHIPS Act, which includes nearly $53 billion in subsidies and tax breaks in an effort to bolster chip manufacturing in the US.

Some companies have already begun adding US facilities: Intel is building two $20 billion factories in Ohio, Micron has pledged to spend up to $100 billion on a massive chip factory in upstate New York, Samsung is building a $17 billion factory in Texas, and TSMC is constructing a $12 billion plant in Arizona.

TSMC is also building a new facility in Japan, one that will produce the less advanced chips needed in the auto industry. The Wall Street Journal reported that Japanese officials had signaled they'd like TSMC to expand its presence there by adding capacity for advanced chips as well, another sign global powers are growing wary of the geopolitical risk to Taiwan.

But O'Donnell warned it would be premature to celebrate an end to the chip shortage or to the US's reliance on Taiwanese chips. The factories themselves require equipment that's in short supply because of — ironically enough — the chip shortage. And besides, those plants take years to build and get online.

"Once you stick a shovel in the ground, you're not going to get chips for at least three years," he said.

Plus, there remain obstacles to substantially decreasing the country's reliance on TSMC. While the subsidies and tax breaks will help, Taiwan may continue to remain the cheaper option for businesses. And, for the time being at least, TSMC's chips are likely to be higher quality as well. Given that TSMC is "really at the cutting edge," Rasser said, the chips produced in the US by Intel, for instance, "wouldn't be as sophisticated" as those made in Taiwan.

While producing even these lower-quality chips would go some way to reduce the US's reliance on Taiwan, the US has a shortfall of the skilled workforce needed to ramp up production, a problem companies in this industry are facing across the globe. Rasser says enhanced training and education will be necessary to fill this gap.

It's for these reasons that it could be "years and potentially decades" before the US will be able to declare independence on the chipmaking front.

"The CHIPS Act, it's a good step in the right direction, but it's just a little more than scratching the surface," Rasser said.

In the meantime, the US may have to cross its fingers that an economy-shaking disruption doesn't come to pass.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • ‘He abused my country, my leader’: Chinese diplomat says pulling Hong Kong protester’s hair was his ‘duty’

    Chinese Consul-General Zheng Xiyuan has admitted to pulling the hair of a pro-Hong Kong independence protester who was beaten at the Chinese consulate in Manchester, England, on Sunday. Zheng, whose office is under investigation for the violent incident, confirmed his actions against protester Bob Chan in an interview with Sky News, saying he had done them out of “duty.” “Yes, because he [Chan] abused my country, my leader,” Zheng said.

  • The U.K. Is Worrisome. But Japan Looms Larger.

    The yen’s weakness, and the Japanese central bank’s actions to counter it, appear to have washed up on the shores of the U.S. market.

  • Occupiers want to destroy Milana Mural in Mariupol, a symbol of the tragedy of war

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - FRIDAY, 21 OCTOBER 2022 21:39 In occupied Mariupol, the Russians plan to destroy the Milana Mural, dedicated to a girl who lost her mother during the shellings of the city in 2015. Source: Mariupol City Council press service Details: According to the City Council, the occupiers cited "restoration of the thermal circuit" as the official reason for the destruction of the symbol [of remembrance].

  • Former Chinese Leader Hu Abruptly Leaves Xi’s Side at Congress

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Chinese leader Hu Jintao was escorted off stage during the closing session of a major Communist Party congress, where the 79-year-old had been prominently seated next to President Xi Jinping. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Tumbles as US Weighs Security Reviews for Musk DealsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesChinese Chip Startup Shows Key Gap in Biden Export CurbsFed-Obsessed Traders Lift Stocks as Yields Slide: Markets Wrap

  • Biden vows to use veto if Republicans win Congress and try to ban abortion

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday vowed to use his veto power to protect women's rights if Republicans win control of Congress in next month's midterm elections and pass laws to outlaw abortion nationwide. Biden, asked in an interview with MSNBC what he would do to protect women's rights should Republicans gain control of the legislature, said: "Veto anything they do." The Democratic president this week sought to mobilize his left-leaning base by promising to sign a law to codify abortion rights in January if Democrats triumph in next month's elections.

  • Not all Asian Americans vote Democratic -- and the political leanings of different Asian ethnic groups vary

    Asian American voter turnout increases when an Asian American is on the ballot. fstop123/Collection E+ via Getty ImagesAsian Americans voted in record numbers in the presidential elections of 2016 and 2020, as well as in the 2018 midterm elections. They are also the fastest-growing racial group in the country, with the population increasing by 81% between 2000 and 2019. As political scientists who have written about electoral politics in America and abroad, we argue that the Asian American vote

  • NYU professor fired after students said class was too hard urges 'tough love' from college, end to 'coddling'

    A New York University professor who was fired after students petitioned that his class was too challenging is speaking out, saying that colleges need to give students a little "tough love."

  • Putin advises how to combat alcoholism among Russians: they should have things to do

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - FRIDAY, 21 OCTOBER 2022, 14:32 Russian President Vladimir Putin once again drew attention to the problem of alcoholism among Russians, and gave them advice on how to solve it. Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti Quote from Putin: "People need to be engaged in something.

  • China's Premier Li Keqiang left off new party Central Committee

    Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and three other members of the elite Politburo Standing Committee of the ruling Communist Party were excluded from the newly elected Central Committee on Saturday. More than 2,000 delegates to a once-every-five-years party congress in Beijing elected a 205-person Central Committee as well as 171 alternate members. Li Keqiang, 67, Li Zhanshu, 72, Wang Yang, 67, and Han Zheng, 68 - members of the current seven-person Standing Committee - were excluded from the new Central Committee.

  • Inflation protests across Europe threaten political turmoil

    People across France took to the streets to demand pay increases that keep pace with inflation. Across Europe, soaring inflation is behind a wave of protests and strikes that underscores growing discontent with the spiraling cost of living and threatens to unleash political turmoil. With British Prime Minister Liz Truss forced to resign less than two months into the job after her economic plans sparked chaos in financial markets and further bruised an ailing economy, the risk to political leaders became clearer as people demand action.

  • Lam Research Posts Strong Earnings. Supply-Chain Conditions Are Improving.

    CEO Tim Archer says the maker of chip-manufacturing equipment expects weaker spending on gear for fabricating wafers in 2023.

  • Spain frontloads subsidies for electric car projects as VW appears in doubt

    The Spanish government vowed more European funds than initially planned to investors in the first phase of support of electric mobility projects, ranging from vehicle batteries to cars, and said it sought to work with Volkswagen after the German automaker reportedly threatened to pull out. Industry Ministry said that the subsidies to be disbursed this year under the so-called PERTE scheme using EU pandemic relief funds would rise to 877 million euros ($860 million) from 600 million euros, meaning the total planned amount of nearly 3 billion will be slightly more front-loaded. "Right now, all the projects have guarantees that they can be developed according to the needs outlined by the companies," Industry minister Reyes Maroto said.

  • Exploding Head and Vomit Emojis: Tory MPs on WhatsApp

    (Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to In The City on Apple podcastsSubscribe to In The City on Spotify Most Read from BloombergTwitter Tumbles as US Weighs Security Reviews for Musk DealsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesChinese Chip Startup Shows Key Gap in Biden Export CurbsFed-Obsessed Traders Lift Stocks as Yields Slide: Markets WrapCrypto's $2 Trillion Wipeout Is Coming for the C-SuiteAs soon as Liz Truss resigned as prime minister, names of possible

  • Piedmont Natural Gas says customers could see winter bills rise more than 20% this year

    Piedmont Natural Gas Co. Inc. is warning that rising natural gas prices are likely to push winter heating bills for its customers in three states up by $30 to $35 a month.

  • Workers who switched jobs during the ‘Great Resignation’ are now worried about keeping their new ones

    Many Americans changed jobs going after higher wages during the pandemic. They may have traded in their job security.

  • Hong Kong to let Covid-hit participants of banking summit leave on own flights: official

    Foreign participants at a high-profile financial summit in Hong Kong next month would be able to skip isolation and leave via "appropriate flight arrangements" if they catch Covid, a top health official said Friday.

  • Analysis-As U.S. Treasuries tumble, some investors say turning point is near

    Some investors believe Treasury yields are close to peaking, even as markets continue pricing in more hawkishness from a Federal Reserve bent on taming the worst inflation in decades. It's a refrain that has been heard more than once in 2022, as a steep selloff in Treasuries steamrolls investors who bet markets would soon reverse, while battering stocks and fueling the dollar’s climb. The tumble in bonds has intensified in recent days, as U.S. Treasury yields - which move inversely to prices - hit their highest levels since the 2008 global financial crisis on concerns that the Fed would need to raise rates more aggressively to bring down consumer prices.

  • Tell Us Which Home Trends You Think Millennials Will Be Known For In 20 Years

    Boomers had popcorn ceilings, millennials have gold bar carts.View Entire Post ›

  • Twitter Deal Scrutiny Is 'Noise': Accelerate's Klymochko

    Julian Klymochko, Accelerate Arbitrage Fund portfolio manager, says he expects Elon Musk's $44 billion buyout of Twitter to close as expected. He speaks on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • PEOPLE in 10: The News That Defined the Week PLUS Tracee Ellis Ross Joins Us

    Why James Corden was banned (then unbanned) from a NYC restaurant, Hailey Bieber poses with Justin Bieber's ex Selena Gomez, Olivia Wilde posts salad dressing recipe amid Jason Sudeikis drama, and George Clooney & Julia Roberts gush over each other