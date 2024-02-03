Father of 2 crushed to death inside dumpster at New Jersey recycling center

A father of two and volunteer firefighter, who was also a longtime employee at the Ocean County Northern Recycling Center, was crushed to death inside a dumpster at the Lakewood, N.J. facility, authorities said Friday.

Timmothy Hannold on Wednesday was among several workers tasked with moving a dumpster that had just been delivered to the center, police said. At some point during the process, 50-year-old Hannold, a resident of West Creek in Eagleswood Township, climbed inside the container — a move his fellow workers did not notice.

“Unaware of his presence, they continued to try and upright the dumpster causing the doors to shift and pin [Hannold] up against an inside wall,” Lakewood Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith told NJ.com. “Sadly he did not survive.”

Authorities were called to the recycling center around 10:15 a.m. to investigate reports of a worker killed at facility, according to the Asbury Park Press. Hannold was pronounced dead on the scene.

Angela Delli Santi, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Labor — which oversees the Public Employees Occupational Safety and Health department — confirmed there’s an ongoing investigation into the incident. She declined to provide further details.

According to his obituary, Hannold had worked as a supervisor of recycling operations for the Ocean County Department of Solid Waste Management for 22 years, “a position he was passionate about.” He also served as “a lifetime member of the Parkertown Volunteer Fire Department, Station 70.”

In addition to a love of drums, tinkering with his truck, and spending time with his family, Hannold was also a member of The Pines Club, “a hunting club where he did more poker playing than hunting.”

He is survived by his his wife Jessica of 10 years, 21-year-old son Kaden, and his 7-year-old daughter, Abigail.