Our father died, then our stepmother passed away. Will my siblings and I owe taxes when we sell their house?

“I believe the cost basis is the value of the house upon my father’s death, when the house went from a revocable trust to the irrevocable trust. My siblings think it may be based upon the life tenant’s death.” - Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dear Tax Guy,

Our father set up two trusts before he passed. One was an irrevocable trust holding assets for his heirs. The second was a revocable trust for his house in Florida and assets he wanted access to. The home was to pass on to his children through the trust.

Our mom passed away and my father remarried at the age of 65. He kept his house in the revocable trust where he had control of his assets. Within the trust, the home was in a life estate for his second wife, where she had full control of the house until her death.

Our father passed in 2018 and the trust became an irrevocable trust. His second wife recently passed, voiding the life estate. My siblings and I are in agreement about selling the house. The issue is the cost basis of the house for capital-gains taxes.

I believe the cost basis is the value of the house upon my father’s death, when the house went from a revocable trust to the irrevocable trust. My siblings think it may be based upon the life tenant’s death. Who is right?

One of the Heirs

Dear Heir,

We hear all the time from the heirs in blended families where things didn’t go as they expected with an inheritance. There are usually hurt feelings because somebody feels cheated. So count yourself lucky that at the end of this long journey, you and your siblings just have a difference of opinion about the correct tax basis to claim.

Your father seems to have done a lot of useful estate planning that should be making things easier for you. The first was to set up trusts at all, and another was to make sure that one of the structures was flexible enough to take into account his second marriage. The addition of that life estate made it possible for your father to take care of his second wife, but also leave a legacy to you and your siblings.

If he had not taken those steps, the house and his assets would have most likely passed to his second wife, and she could have done with them as she pleased, regardless of whatever wishes your father might have had. Instead of worrying about the basis, you’d be asking, like many of our readers do, if you have any claim to the property now.

As it stands, you and your siblings might all be right about the basis of the house, says Jonathan Forster, a partner who specializes in estate planning at the law firm Weinstock Manion in Los Angeles. “In a typical situation, you’ll get a step up when dad dies, and a second step-up with the stepmother,” Forster explains.

Bypass trust

The reason for the “might” in that sentence above is that it depends how your father structured the life estate for his second wife. There are two types of trusts that people typically use involving life estates, and they behave differently when it comes to the basis for the ultimate inheritor.

A bypass trust, otherwise known as a credit-shelter trust, is a structure that wealthy families use to avoid probate and estate taxes. At the death of the principal, the assets pass into an irrevocable trust — meaning it can’t be changed. The surviving spouse gets income from that trust while alive, but none of the assets pass directly to them, so they aren’t included in their estate.

If that’s your case, then the step-up in basis would be at your dad’s death and the house would be valued at its fair market price in 2018. It’s possible it would have appreciated quite a bit since then, so your capital gain would be based on the sale price minus the basis, and you and your siblings could owe some tax.

“For larger estates where there is going to be estate tax, there’s a benefit to a bypass trust,” says Forster. That’s because the trust can be set at a level below the current estate tax exemption amount and then inherited at that basis. While the surviving spouse can get income from the trust, it does not pass directly to them so it’s not subject to estate tax when they die. His example: Say the dad died and you have bypass trust with $10 million; if it grew to $30 million over the stepmom’s lifetime, it wouldn’t then trigger estate tax for her, and his children would inherit the assets at the value when he died.

QTIP trust

On the other hand, your father might have set up a Qualified Terminable Interest Property Trust, known as a QTIP trust, which is more common with second marriages because it gives control over the final disposition of the assets to heirs. With a QTIP, the assets do pass to the estate of the surviving spouse for estate-tax purposes, but they are still distributed according to the original plan.

If your dad had this structure, he would have designated a life estate in the house for your stepmom, and then at her passing, the house would go to his children. The house would receive a step-up in basis at his death, and then another step-up in basis at her death. When you and your siblings go to sell, you’d be less likely to incur capital gains if you do so quickly.

The most important thing for any of these trusts is that the property involved has to be properly titled to the trust. So many people go through the hassle and expense of creating a trust without realizing that it’s just a way of creating a legal basket. You have to take steps to put the house and other property in the basket — which usually involves filing some papers with your local court — for it to function the way it is supposed to.

“The biggest issues are logistics like that,” says Forster. “People forgot to do the most important step.”

To figure out your situation, you can first read the trust documents, which should detail the type of trust and all the provisions involved. Legal documents can be hard to read, though, so you’ll likely need some professional help from an estate attorney.

