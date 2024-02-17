Father, son team at Rieder Franchise Consulting helps those looking at owning a franchise

Jerry, left, and Matt Rieder of Rieder Franchise Consulting

Jerry Rieder of De Pere worked with the Green Bay SCORE chapter in the early 2000s as he and his wife, Leesha, were planning a new business, Kids on the Move. The business had a unique niche — to promote exercise for children by offering dance and theater programming that focused on learning healthy lifestyles.

Leesha ran the business from 2005 to 2019, when it was sold. At its peak, Kids on the Move worked with 700 to 800 kids annually.

Rieder learned a great deal about business ownership during those years. In addition to supporting his wife, he worked full time in the corporate world (more than 25 years). He also took time to share his experiences by volunteering as a SCORE mentor. He witnessed businesses that both succeeded and failed and became intrigued by the franchise business model. That led him to start another business.

“In 2012, I started Rieder Franchise Consulting (riederconsulting.com) as an affiliate of FranServe Inc., the world’s largest franchise consulting and expansion organization,” he said.

As part of the FranServe network, Rieder has access to more than 800 franchises. As a consultant, his role is to connect clients with franchise opportunities. The business is similar to a real estate firm in that consultants operate on commission that is paid by the franchise and does not affect the normal franchise fees. It is different because Rieder says that they aren’t selling anything; rather, they are guiding clients to make the right decision.

The new business grew quickly. In 2015, another change was coming.

“FranServe was impressed with how I conducted my business and I became increasingly involved with development and enhancements of the organization’s training, coaching and mentoring programs as well as process and system enhancements,” Rieder said. “I was named vice president of Consultant Development while still being heavily involved in the consulting business.”

Rieder’s responsibilities with FranServe continued to increase, and in 2020, he was named chief operating officer.

He said, “At that point, my focus became almost exclusively on my COO responsibilities. I spend significant time working with consultants to assist them in meeting and exceeding their goals. I am also ultimately responsible for the training, coaching and mentoring programs as well as problem and issue resolution on a variety of fronts.”

These increased responsibilities left little time for the consulting business. That was resolved when Rieder’s son, Matt, took over most of the day-to-day tasks. Matt Rieder, who had worked in corporate tech sales within the restaurant industry, had moved back to Wisconsin from Chicago in 2021 and was looking for a career change.

“After several discussions with my dad, I decided to move forward with franchise consulting and take a more entrepreneurial approach to my career,” Matt said.

It was a perfect fit. He had his dad as a mentor and respected his advice and admired his integrity. He also believed in the benefits of franchises.

“With franchise consulting, you are influencing someone in one of the most significant purchases and decisions they will ever make,” Matt said. “That is something that is always taken into account when guiding them through the process.”

The process is designed to match a client’s goals, objectives, areas of interest, and desired investment level with a list of viable franchise recommendations. It is a five-step process that includes an assessment of goals and objectives, looking at those goals in relation to the 800 plus franchise options, presenting recommendations to the client, doing an in-depth franchise investigation and validation, and then awaiting the client’s final decision.

“A formal client introduction is made to a given franchisor once the client gives their approval to do so. Consultants remain involved in the entire franchise acquisition process by coaching, educating, and mentoring the candidate until a successful deal is complete,” Jerry said.

Matt said he is enjoying the business. (There is a plan in place for him to take over ownership.)

“Personally, the flexibility and sense of ownership in the work is extremely rewarding. The business is also very fulfilling in being directly involved with clients achieving such a significant goal in business ownership. The celebration of a client closing on the new franchise and having all that potential ahead of them is quite unique,” Matt said.

The father and son have witnessed the success stories and cite a list of advantages. They say franchises reduce the risk of business ownership and have a much lower rate of failure than independent businesses. There is usually established brand recognition and loyalty. In addition, the franchise provides on-going business support and corporate support as well as increased buying power. It operates from a proven business model.

Because of that track record, there has been increased interest in purchasing a franchise; Jerry said FranServe has grown exponentially in the past five to seven years. And, while many businesses suffered during the pandemic, it actually led to more franchise sales.

Jerry said, “As you know, the pandemic caused many corporate employees to lose their jobs and even more have left corporate positions and do not want to return to the office and corporate America. In either case, franchising provides one of the top options for those looking to start their own business and work for themselves. Franchise ownership allows you to own your own business without being in business alone.”

Although franchise sales are growing in all categories, there are a number of areas that are most sought after.

“There are several industries that are seeing impressive growth at attractive investment levels," Matt said. "Those include areas like home services, senior care, and automotive. But the answer to, ‘What is the best franchise?’ is going to be different for every candidate and that’s where our expertise as franchise consultants comes in.”

As Matt spends his days working with clients across the country and globally, he says most of his time is spent interacting with clients and franchisors, learning about new brands and staying educated on the franchise space as a whole.

His dad, on the other hand, spends his time helping to establish and provide support to other franchise consulting businesses, including Rieder Franchise Consulting, now run by Matt Rieder.

Jerry concluded, “I told Matt for several years that he should become a consultant and avoid the mistake I made of not becoming more entrepreneurial and starting my own business earlier in my career.”

Tina Dettman-Bielefeldt is co-owner of DB Commercial Real Estate in Green Bay and past district director for SCORE, Wisconsin.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Father, son team up at Rieder Franchise Consulting in De Pere