Father's Day Gift of the Day: Nike Air Monarch IV

The secret to longevity is to never slow down. Whether your dad has a full-on exercise regimen or simply likes going on daily walks around the block, the Nike Air Monarch IV training shoes would make a fantastic Father's Day gift.

Nike Air Monarch IV men's training shoes

The secret to getting active and staying active is the right gear. The Nike Air Monarch IV men's training shoes are built to make your dad look forward to working out.

The top of the shoes contains durable leather, which provide extra support when your dad is shooting free throws or doing heavy deadlifts. The inside of the shoes is filled with Nike Air cushioning, so they'll stay comfortable even when they're worn for hours. The solid rubber soles also provide extra traction too, so they're equally perfect for marathon training and rock climbing.

Aside from these fantastic training shoes, Nike has countless other great Father's Day gifts for all manner of active dads. Nothing beats a new set of crew socks, complete with sweat wicking power that pair well with a new pair of training shoes. The Nike Life cargo shorts are a rough and ready cargo pair that's perfect for the dad who loves to be prepared, complete with wide pockets and a comfortable, roomy fit. Then there's what may be the coolest Father's Day offering: a brand new hoodie that reads "Dad," complete with Nike branding. This is just a taste of the wide Father's Day selection at Nike, a great destination for this year's Father's Day gift.

Shop Father's Day at Nike

