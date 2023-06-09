Father's Day Gift of the Day: Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0

Get one of our favorite bonfires for Father's Day.

Keep the smoke in Dad's whiskey this Father's Day with the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0. The Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 is one of the best outdoor firepit that we've tested and is sure to make Dad's summer nights just as fun as the days.

To help you pick out a gift worthy of the father figure in your life, we're showcasing the best Father's Day gifts from now until just before the holiday on Sunday, June 18 that he'll love. Here are some selections from previous days.

Solo Bonfire 2.0

The Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 is one of the best firepits we've tried. Pair it with a firestarter Father's Day card.

We've tested loads of fire pits over here are Reviewed and we keep coming back to one: the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0. Maybe it's because we like the warmth of the fire and the fun of toasting s'mores, without getting a face full of smoke. Maybe it's because we like the sleek design. Maybe it's because of the thoughtful details like the removable ash pan. Whatever the reason, we have big love for this little portable fire pit and we are willing to bet the father figures in your life will too.

The mid-size Solo Bonfire is the innovative firepit company's best-selling smokeless portable fire pit. As our reviewers say, "It’s the perfect melding of portability and functionality."

Unlike so many other smokeless firepits, the Bonfire fits standard 16-inch logs, that you can buy at your local gas station, so no need to twiddle your thumbs while you wait for your special pellets to arrive. This makes for a perfect gift for a dad that likes a bit of spontaneity in his mini-bonfires. Whether Dad is the outdoors type, or the kind that likes to simply relax under the stars after a long day, the Solo Bonfire 2.0 is the perfect melding of form and function to make an attractive piece for your back yard or a smart setup for your campsite.

And for a perfect accompanying card, check out their line of Father's Day cards. Why grab a card that will end up in a drawer or the trash? Available in four limited edition designs, each of these Solo Stove cards has been handcrafted with a proprietary fire starter pack designed to help turn a new Solo Stove into a roaring fire pit of smokeless wonder.

While the Bonfire 2.0 is our favorite Solo Stove, there are plenty of other options if Dad prefers something either bigger or more portable. Check out Solo's entire selection of stoves and firepits, including their Solo Stove Bonfire Backyard Bundle—which includes a bonfire shield, stand, carrying case, and more.

Shop Solo Stove Firestarter Gift Cards

