Father's Day Gift of the Day: Spoil dad with HexClad

Father's Day Gift of the Day: HexClad.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Father's Day Gift of the Day: HexClad

Father's Day is just around the corner and we've got the perfect gift for any dad who feels most at home behind a hot stove. HexClad is a new kind of non-stick cookware that's user-friendly enough for newbies, but sturdy enough for chefs, and our clear favorite for the best cookware set available right now.

Make smart choices without hours of googling. Subscribe to The Checklist newsletter for expert product advice and recommendations.

To help you pick out a gift worthy of your dad, we're showcasing the best Father's Day gifts from now until just before the holiday on Sunday, June 18 that he'll love. The HexClad 13-piece cookware set can replace just about every pot and pan in your dad's kitchen.

HexClad 13-piece cookware set

Father's Day Gift of the Day: HexClad 13-piece cookware set.

Non-stick cookware is fairly reliable when it comes to quick cooking tasks like frying eggs and flipping pancakes. But if your dad does any serious cooking that involves complicated techniques like sauteeing and flambe, he's going to need a sturdier set of cookware. HexClad packs the reliability of a non-stick pan, with the versatility of stainless steel, and the raw heat dispersion of cast iron.

The naturally non-stick HexClad set is far more versatile than any other pan in its class. It's less non-stick than regular pans, but with a few drops of oil or butter, it can fry eggs and pancakes just as well as any Teflon pan. HexClad sets itself apart by how well it handles the heat. These pans heat up quickly and evenly, with temperatures built for stir-frying, deep frying, or even searing. Whether dad is browning pork chops or searing a filet mignon, HexClad can dish out whatever cooking task you throw at it. Unlike other non-stick pans, your dad doesn't have to worry about scratching the surface of these pans with metal utensils. HexClad is built differently, built better. In our rigorous testing, it browned chicken thighs to golden perfection better than any other cookware set in its class. And despite all the extra heat dispensation, clean-up was just as easy as if we used a typical non-stick pan. Tasks big and small can be cleaned up with a simple wipe with a paper towel.

Even when these pots and pans heat up, the handles on the cookware is designed to stay cool. It works on cooking surfaces including induction, and is even oven safe. This 13-piece set comes with three different-sized frying pans, two saucepans, one big pot, a wok and even lids to match. The HexClad 13-piece set usually goes for just under $1,000 but you can nab this gorgeous set for only $700 for a limited time.

$700 at HexClad

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Father's Day Gift of the Day : Hexclad