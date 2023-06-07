Father's Day Gift of the Day: Spoil dad with Crowd Cow

Father's Day Gift of the Day: Wagyu beef delivered directly to dad's door with Crowd Cow

When it comes to buying your dad a memorable Father's Day gift, the trick is to not overthink it. We're willing to bet that your dad (and any father figure for that matter) would want nothing more than a big box full of meat. Crowd Cow is a great way to get premium-grade beef, poultry, seafood and more delivered directly to your dad's door in time for Father's Day. Because of its massive selection, unbeatable quality, and surprisingly affordable pricing, Crowd Cow is our pick for the best meat delivery service right now, and it has all the makings of a fantastic Father's Day gift.

To help you pick out a gift worthy of dad, we're showcasing the best Father's Day gifts from now until just before the holiday on Sunday, June 18 that he'll love.

There are countless meat-delivery services but Crowd Cow is undefeated when it comes to scoring high-quality meat, from Wagyu beef to Atlantic salmon, and even wild game like bison. Its wide range of meat selection is only matched by its selection of cuts, whether Dad is a bone-in rib eye guy, or if he's privy to the underrated glory of the Denver steak. For a limited time, you can treat him to amazing mail-order meat and save big with one of two fantastic offers. If you spend more than $175, you can shave $20 off your purchase with code GIFT4DAD2023 at checkout. Or, if you want to go the gift card route, you can get $20 off gift cards of $150 or more, no code needed!

With a gift card from Crowd Cow, your dad can pick his favorite cuts and mix and match, because the service's wide selection is all a la carte. Whether it's a monthly subscription box or simply a few specialty items, all Crowd Cow purchases are delivered quickly and easily, and in sustainable packaging, no less. Plus, shipping is free if he opts for a subscription. Think of it: anytime dad slices into a medium-rare filet mignon, he'll think of how much he loves you.

Shop Father's Day gifts at Crowd Cow

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Father's Day Gift of the Day: Crowd Cow meat delivery