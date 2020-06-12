5 Father’s Day tech gifts: Tech Support

Welcome to Tech Support, a segment where I, Dan Howley, serve as your intrepid guide through the sometimes confusing, often frustrating, world of personal technology.

Here, I answer all of your most pressing questions about the various gizmos, gadgets, and services you use in your everyday life.

Have a question of your own? Reach me on Twitter at @danielhowley or email me at dhowley@yahoofinance.com.

Now, on to your questions. This week's dilemma:

“What should I get my dad for Father’s Day?”

Father’s Day is right around the corner. Luckily, if you’re shopping for your techie dad, there are plenty of gift options to choose from. Whether it’s headphones, video games, or smart watches, I’ve got you covered with the ideas your father is sure to love.

Lavatools Javelin Pro Duo — $53.99

The Javeline Pro Duo is a lightning fast meat thermometer. (Image: Lavatools) More

Nothing says Father’s Day quite like the image of dad standing at a flaming grill ... overcooking the burgers, yet again. But there’s hope for your old man. Lavatools Javelin Pro Duo is an electric meat thermometer that can tell your pops the temperature of a cut of meat in 2 to 3 seconds, ensuring he won’t char dinner to a crisp ever again.

A backlit, automatic rotating display and motion sensor mean that you can turn on the Pro Duo by simply picking it up, and use it easily in either hand. And with a claimed 4,000 hours of battery life, you shouldn’t have to worry about changing any batteries. A magnet on the back means dad can attach the Duo to the fridge, so it’s always within arms reach.

Apple Watch Series 3 — Starts at $179

The Apple Watch Series 3 includes a heart rate monitor, fitness tracking, apps, and more. And at $179, it's a steal. (Image: Apple) More

Apple’s (AAPL) third-generation watch is the best deal the company offers. Starting at $199, or $179 at Amazon, you get one of the top smartwatches in the world complete with GPS, fitness tracking functionality, app connectivity, and the ability to send and receive texts via Apple’s Messages. If you’ve got some extra cash in your wallet, the latest Apple Watch, the Series 5, is $100 off at Amazon, with a new starting price of $299.

My family bought my dad an Apple Watch Series 3, and he’s since become addicted to its fitness tracking features. Seriously, he’ll probably tell you about his daily exercise progress within 5 minutes of meeting him. It’s a real problem.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 — $299

The Bose Noise Cancelling 700 Headphones feature 10 noise-cancelling levels, and are $100 off their normal price. (Image: Bose) More

Sometimes dad just needs a little bit of time to himself. And what better way to help him drown out the world than a pair of noise-cancelling headphones. The top of the heap, according to the experts at LaptopMag and Tom’s Guide, are the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 over-the-ear headphones. Offering 10 levels of active-noise cancelling, Bose-quality audio, and a fantastic design, the 700s are a heck of a pair of headphones. And with a $100 discount at Amazon, they’re more affordable than ever.