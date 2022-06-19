U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.29 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.86 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.48
    -7.11 (-6.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.90
    -8.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    21.63
    -0.26 (-1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0498
    -0.0058 (-0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    -0.0680 (-2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2230
    -0.0123 (-1.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9600
    +2.7200 (+2.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,385.54
    +360.60 (+1.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.00
    +5.07 (+1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.25
    -28.73 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,963.00
    -468.20 (-1.77%)
     

Father's Day: Xi bears father's words in mind to honor duties to nation, people

·2 min read

BEIJING, June 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For President Xi Jinping, words and deeds of his father Xi Zhongxun (1913-2002) are a great family heirloom that runs deep in his outlook on life, work and philosophy, prompting him to solemnly honor his duties to the nation and the people.

Over the years, Xi Zhongxun taught his son many important lessons on life, work and governance through his words and deeds, especially to maintain close ties with the people and practice thrift and hard work.

Xi Zhongxun was a leader of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the state. Like his father, Xi Jinping is also a staunch supporter of the Party's values and beliefs that CPC officials and members must prioritize the interests of the people and persist in representing them and working on their behalf.

The father once told him: "No matter what your job title is, serve the people diligently." Xi Jinping always bears his father's words in mind.

When in Liangjiahe Village, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, starting from 1969, just one of the tens of millions of urban educated youths who went to live and work in the countryside, Xi Jinping ran literacy classes to teach villagers to read.

While serving as Party chief of the county of Zhengding in north China's Hebei Province in the 1980s, Xi worked for farmers to reduce and exempt their annual agricultural tax.

When working as secretary of the CPC Fuzhou Municipal Committee in the early 1990s, Xi vigorously promoted the approach of "knocking on the door of local residents to learn their worries and helping them find solutions."

When he became the Party and state leader, Xi introduced himself as "a servant of the people".

What else Xi Jinping learned from his father is thrift and hard work. The Xi family has a tradition of being strict with children and living a simple life.

Xi Jinping carried on his family tradition. He has reiterated the importance of "being diligent and thrifty" and has stressed the idea that "honor to frugality and shame to extravagance" should be promoted.

Xi is practicing thrift himself and said the spirit of hard work should be upheld although the living conditions have greatly improved nowadays.

Link: https://youtube.com/shorts/pnHpoUxjQZc

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fathers-day-xi-bears-fathers-words-in-mind-to-honor-duties-to-nation-people-301570804.html

SOURCE CCTV+

Recommended Stories

  • GOP hopes to carry Virginia success into US House races

    A GOP sweep of Virginia’s 2021 statewide elections — and particularly Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s win — appears to have energized the Republican field in two of the country’s most competitive U.S. House races. Tuesday’s crowded Republican congressional primaries in Virginia’s 2nd and 7th districts will settle who takes on centrist Democrats Elaine Luria and Abigail Spanberger in November’s general elections, which in turn could help determine which party controls the U.S. House.

  • 8 more dead as India's Assam state reels under floods

    Massive flooding and mudslides in northeastern India's Assam state have claimed eight more lives, officials said Sunday, taking the death toll to 62 from weeks of heavy rains that caused one of Asia’s largest rivers to overflow. Assam's disaster management agency said 32 of the state's 35 districts were underwater as the swollen Brahmaputra River broke its banks, displacing more than 3 million people. The Indian army was called in for rescue efforts and the air force remained on standby.

  • Xi Says China’s Corruption Still Severe and Complicated

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said corruption in the country remains severe and complicated even though progress has been made in the battle against graft.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutSergey Brin Seeks Divorce, Joining Gates and Bezos in SplitBuilders Are Slashing Prices to Sell Homes in Fast-Cooling US MarketsPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingThe

  • Black Americans living abroad reflect on Juneteenth

    As the United States marks only the second federally recognized Juneteenth, Black Americans living overseas have embraced the holiday as a day of reflection and an opportunity to educate people in their host countries on Black history. President Joe Biden moved quickly last year to federally recognize the day Black Americans have been celebrating since the last enslaved people were told they were free in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s 1863 Emancipation Proclamation. In Liberia, Saqar Ahhah Ahershu, 45, from Jersey City, N.J., is organizing the country’s first “Journey Home Festival.”

  • Three men shot, one fatally, by gunman with apparent assault weapon outside Queens catering hall

    Three men were shot, one fatally, by a gunman who appeared to be firing an assault weapon outside a Queens catering hall early Sunday morning, police sources said. The violence started as an argument in a parking lot outside a banquet hall on Cross Bay Blvd. near Desarc Road in Ozone Park about 5 a.m., cops said. One man pulled out a long gun and opened fire, hitting a 38-year-old man in the ...

  • Explosion rocks car of Kherson penal colony head who sided with Russian invaders

    A blast hit a car on Seniavina Street in the occupied city of Kherson in the afternoon of June 18, Ukrainian news outlet Suspilne reported on the Telegram messenger.

  • Why Chevron Plunged 15% This Week

    Shares of Chevron (NYSE: CVX) fell 15.4% this week compared to where they closed out last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, as economic decline looks increasingly likely. The price of a barrel of oil plunged Friday as recessionary fears grew, outweighing the concerns over supplies from global geopolitical hostilities. The price for West Texas Intermediate crude, Brent, and natural gas all tumbled around 5% for the day for July contracts.

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert wants to sue American Muckrakers. They say they're prepared to fight back

    The North Carolina-based group has published salacious allegations about Boebert without direct evidence, but says there's more to come.

  • Bill Clinton reveals he sent a team to Area 51 'to make sure there were no aliens'

    Former President Bill Clinton this week revealed he sent his national security adviser to inspect Area 51 in Nevada for aliens when he served as president.

  • 4 Social Security Changes to Expect in 2023

    Each year, Social Security tends to change based on economic factors. In 2022, Social Security benefits got a 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, which is the most substantial raise seniors had gotten in decades. Because inflation is even higher this year, we can assume that 2023's COLA will be even more substantial.

  • 60% of CEOs expect recession by 2023: Conference Board

    The majority of chief executive officers and other C-suite leaders across the globe believe their geographic region will enter a recession by the end of 2023.

  • Bolsonaro Rages at Petrobras as Fuel Threatens Re-Election

    (Bloomberg) -- A bitter dispute between Jair Bolsonaro and Petrobras intensified as the state-controlled oil giant shrugged off the president’s warnings and increased fuel prices, adding to the Brazilian leader’s difficulties as he struggles to contain inflation in an election year. Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutSergey Brin Seeks Divorce, Joining Gates and Bezos in SplitPutin May Win in

  • Trump Incriminated Himself In 'Illegal' Election Plot Yet Again: George Conway

    Maybe “someone should tell him that he has the right to remain silent and anything he says can and will be used against him in a court of law," said Conway.

  • This week in Bidenomics: Silence on the stock selloff

    Biden has expressed virtually no concern about the bear market, even though more than half of Americans own stocks. Maybe he should offer a word of consolation.

  • China urges IMF to approve US$1.4 billion Zambia bailout, but told it must reach deal with other lenders

    China has urged the International Monetary Fund to approve a US$1.4 billion bailout for Zambia but the fund responded by telling Beijing and other official creditors they must first agree a relief package. Lusaka is seeking a bailout from the IMF and is also in the process of restructuring about US$17.3 billion of external debts, including from its largest bilateral lender - China. In November 2020, it became the first African country to default on some of its dollar-denominated bonds during the

  • Inflation may not be as bad as you think — or it could be 3 times worse

    The Federal Reserve doesn't just look at the Consumer Price Index, and neither should you.

  • WSJ Opinion: Joe Biden Tries to Shout Down Inflation

    Journal Editorial Report: The president says prices aren't his fault. Images: AFP/Getty Images Composite: Mark Kelly

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Meets Troops; War Prisoners Exchanged

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutSergey Brin Seeks Divorce, Joining Gates and Bezos in SplitPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBuilders Are Slashing Prices to Sell Homes in Fast-Cooling US MarketsPresident Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited southern Ukrainian areas close to the front line, meeting troops and regional officials in a show of support outside th

  • Adam Kinzinger thinks Donald Trump had 'criminal involvement' in Jan. 6

    One of two Republicans on the House's Jan. 6 committee said Sunday he believes former President Donald Trump's actions as described during this month's public hearings "rise to a level of criminal involvement." When asked by anchor George Stephanopoulos on ABC's "This Week" if he thinks Trump should be prosecuted, Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger said: "I certainly think the president is guilty of knowing what he did -- seditious conspiracy, being involved in these kind of different segments and pressuring the DOJ, Vice President [Mike Pence], etc.," Kinzinger said. Trump has repeatedly dismissed the Jan. 6 committee as politically motivated and one-sided.

  • Jan 6 hearings – latest: Trump mocks 'stupid' Fox News amid claims Ivanka had 'bad feeling' over Pence pressure

    House panel hears testimony on ex-president’s attempts to overturn election