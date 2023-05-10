U.S. markets open in 42 minutes

Fathom Holdings to Participate in the 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference

PR Newswire
·1 min read

CARY, N.C., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM) ("Fathom" or the "Company"), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, will participate in the 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference being held at Intercontinental New York Times Square.

(PRNewsfoto/Fathom Realty)
(PRNewsfoto/Fathom Realty)

Fathom Founder and Chief Executive Officer Joshua Harley and President and Chief Financial Officer Marco Fregenal will present on May 17, 2023 at 10:15 a.m. ET and hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the conference throughout the day. The presentation will be webcast and available for replay here.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Needham representative or Fathom's investor relations team at FTHM@gatewayir.com.

About Fathom Holdings Inc.
Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit www.FathomInc.com.

Investor Contact:
Alex Kovtun and Matt Glover 
Gateway Group, Inc. 
949-574-3860 
FTHM@gatewayir.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fathom-holdings-to-participate-in-the-18th-annual-needham-technology--media-conference-301820352.html

SOURCE Fathom Realty