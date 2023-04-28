U.S. markets open in 1 hour 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,139.25
    -14.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,815.00
    -114.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,183.50
    -47.75 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,752.00
    -8.10 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.15
    +0.39 (+0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,990.90
    -8.10 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    25.05
    -0.16 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0981
    -0.0050 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.25
    -1.59 (-8.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2471
    -0.0024 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0920
    +2.1990 (+1.64%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,279.33
    +218.10 (+0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    640.40
    +5.09 (+0.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,825.07
    -6.51 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,856.44
    +398.76 (+1.40%)
     

Fathom Holdings Sets First Quarter 2023 Conference Call for Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET

PR Newswire
·2 min read

CARY, N.C., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM) ("Fathom" or the "Company"), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

(PRNewsfoto/Fathom Realty)
(PRNewsfoto/Fathom Realty)

Call Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023  
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)  
U.S. dial-in: 833-685-0908  
International dial-in: 412-317-5742

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in listen-only mode simultaneously and available via the investor relations section of the company's website at www.FathomInc.com.

A telephone replay of the call will be available through May 17, 2023.

U.S. replay dial-in: 877-344-7529  
International replay dial-in: 412-317-0088  
Replay ID: 8297603

About Fathom Holdings Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit www.FathomInc.com.

Investor Contact:  
Alex Kovtun and Matt Glover 
Gateway Group, Inc.
949-574-3860 FTHM@gatewayir.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fathom-holdings-sets-first-quarter-2023-conference-call-for-wednesday-may-10-2023-at-500-pm-et-301810367.html

SOURCE Fathom Realty