Fathom Realty's CEO Josh Harley Wins Prestigious Icon Award from DFW Real Producers

·3 min read

CARY, N.C., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Realty, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, today announced that Josh Harley, Fathom's Founder and CEO, was awarded the prestigious Icon Award from DFW Real Producers during the Annual ESPE Awards Gala in Dallas, hosted by Real Producers magazine.

(PRNewsfoto/Fathom Realty)
(PRNewsfoto/Fathom Realty)

DFW Real Producers is a community of the top 2,000 producing real estate agents, leaders, and vetted businesses in the Dallas - Ft. Worth area. Harley was one of five finalists among top industry leaders in the region, including Jim Fite, President of Century 21 Judge Fite Company; Allie Beth Allman, Executive Director and Founder of Allie Beth Allman & Associates (a Berkshire Hathaway company); Roxann Taylor, License Partner of Engel & Völkers Dallas Southlake; and Dave Jenks, a Vice President at Keller Williams, before he passed away last year.

"I am so honored to be in the company of such amazing industry titans…people who were already legends in the Dallas - Ft. Worth area when I first received my real estate license. I'm truly humbled to share the stage with them," said Harley. "As an industry, we have an amazing opportunity to touch the lives of so many people. Leaders must lead by example, and I strive daily to live by Fathom's culture of servant leadership for our agents, employees and home buyers and sellers. It is validating to be recognized for these efforts."

"All of us at Fathom are proud of everything Josh has accomplished. This honor speaks to his unwavering dedication to the principles of servant leadership," said Samantha Guiggio, Fathom Realty's Chief Operations Officer. "As a business that puts agents first and provides them with the opportunity to control the trajectory of their careers, Fathom is a special place with a strong culture. Josh may have been surprised that he won, but the rest of us had no doubt."

"When the nominations opened up, Josh's name kept showing up. I was excited to see that because when I think of a Real Estate Icon, I definitely think of Josh Harley. With what he has accomplished and built and how he places others first....it was a well-deserved recognition. It was our honor to be able to present Josh with the prestigious Icon Award," said Jordan Espeseth, Owner and Publisher of DFW Real Producers.

About Fathom Realty LLC
Fathom Realty, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM), is a national, cloud-based, real estate brokerage powered by intelliAgent, a proprietary technology platform that simplifies agent transaction management. The Company currently operates in 38 states and the District of Columbia with nearly 10,000 agents, who earn higher incomes through Fathom's transaction fee compensation model, plus the ability to offer their clients a host of related services, from title insurance to arranging mortgages, and in some states, homeowner's insurance. Fathom Realty is the sixth largest independent firm in the country as ranked by the 2022 RealTrends 500 Ranking Report. For more information, visit www.fathomcareers.com.

About Fathom Holdings Inc.
Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit www.FathomInc.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:


Roger Pondel/Laurie Berman

Marco Fregenal

PondelWilkinson Inc.

President and CFO

investorrelations@fathomrealty.com

Fathom Holdings Inc.

(310) 279-5980

investorrelations@fathomrealty.com                                               


(888) 455-6040

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fathom-realtys-ceo-josh-harley-wins-prestigious-icon-award-from-dfw-real-producers-301689927.html

SOURCE Fathom Realty

