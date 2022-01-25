U.S. markets open in 9 hours 22 minutes

Fattah Neuroscience Global Advisors Develops International Partnership to Build African Neuroscience

Fattah Neuroscience Global Advisors
·5 min read

Photo 1

Recently, Mr. Chaka Fattah, Sr. (right), CEO &amp; Founder, Fattah Neuroscience Global Advisors and Professor Amadi O. Ihunwo (left), founder, Brain Wellness Initiative, together signed a five-year agreement that establishes a framework for FNGA to provide consulting services that will empower the BWI to fulfill its mission of elevating neuroscience research and brain health. The signing took place at the headquarters of the African American Chamber of Commerce of PA, NJ &amp; DE&#x002019;s headquarters.
Photo 2

Mr. Chaka Fattah, Sr. (right), CEO &amp; Founder, Fattah Neuroscience Global Advisors, and Professor Amadi O. Ihunwo (left), founder, Brain Wellness Initiative, stands together with Regina Hairston (center), President of African American Chamber of Commerce of PA, NJ, DE at their headquarters. Mr. Fattah and Professor Amadi recently signed a five-year agreement that establishes a framework for FNGA to provide consulting services that will empower the BWI to fulfill its mission of elevating neuroscience research and the brain.
Philadelphia, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Fattah Neuroscience Global Advisors LLC (FNGA), a consulting firm founded by former U.S. Congressman Chaka Fattah, Sr., committed to advancing brain science and health related research efforts worldwide, and the Brain Wellness Initiative of Africa (BWI) executed an agreement for a five-year partnership. The parties were brought together through the efforts of Luminous Strategies LLC, a Pennsylvania-based government relations and public policy firm.

Penned at a signing ceremony at the headquarters of the African American Chamber of Commerce of PA, NJ & DE, the agreement establishes a framework for FNGA to provide consulting services that will empower the BWI to fulfill its mission of elevating neuroscience research and brain health. FNGA will work with strategic U.S. and international partners, and team members, including African continental and regional bodies, and other allied organizations to advance this interest.

Professor Amadi O. Ihunwo, Founder, Brain Wellness Initiative (BWI) remarked, “Chaka Fattah is a proven champion of neuroscience, universally noted for his leadership in the launching of the U.S. Brain Research Through Advancing Innovative Neurotechnologies (BRAIN) Initiative. We are confident that as our strategic partner, Fattah Neuroscience with its capabilities and network of relationships will help us achieve real and measurable progress towards our goals.”

“As we expand our footprint, the need for additional investment in Africa is a top priority. There are critical investments that need to be made to find solutions to the most pressing challenges in brain science and brain health. Our team members will work to bring resources to expand the neuroscience ecosystem in Africa,” said Chaka Fattah, President, FNGA.

Professor Amadi, an educator at heart, spoke to a class of science students at the Science Leadership Academy at Beeber, a Philadelphia science-immersion public school located in Mr. Fattah’s home neighborhood of Wynnefield, about the importance of brain science.

Mr. Fattah and Professor Amadi met with Professor Adeboye Adejare, a Nigerian-born Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences at the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy, University of Sciences. In addition to discussing Professor Adejare’s new book, Drug Discovery Approaches for the Treatment of Neurodegenerative Disorders: Alzheimer’s Disease, they discussed and agreed to collaborate on important parts of the BWI activities on a going-forward basis.

Mr. Fattah and Professor Amadi recently gave a prime-time interview to Black News Channel’s Black News Tonight with Marc Lamont Hill. They both discussed South African scientists’ early discovery of the highly contagious Omicron variant of Covid-19 and how this enabled governments and health agencies around the world to get a head start on responding to its spread and therefore saving lives.

As the aim of preventing, treating, and eradicating infectious diseases takes a global effort, of which African scientists have proven to be important collaborators, Mr. Fattah and Professor Amadi stated that to advance continual discoveries in the treatment and cure of brain diseases, African brain scientists and their research activities must be elevated to a global level.

They further explained that Africa, wherein the modern human brain developed, and home to a unique fauna and flora diversity, is ready to drive brain science and neuro-data research. Mr. Fattah and Professor Amadi expressed that it is time to give credit to the fact that African-centered, African-controlled, and African-directed neuroscience research matters, and that its development is vital and indispensable to the success of the global brain project.

Interview with Marc Lamont Hill of Black News Tonight: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dbWRhNJMqh8

Additional Photos from the Partnership Signing: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Dxw74YwtxlMhyGcqxuLLE5Sw85BZswZT?usp=sharing

###

About Fattah Neuroscience Global Advisors

Fattah Neuroscience Global Advisors was created to support the advancement of brain research. During his tenure as a U.S. Congressman, Fattah facilitated the creation of the Interagency Working Group on Neuroscience whose flagship project is the Brain Research Through Advancing Innovative Neurotechnologies (BRAIN) Initiative, which is focused in part on developing better technologies and tools to accelerate progress in neuroscience. https://www.fattahadvisors.com/

About Brain Wellness Initiative

Brain Wellness Initiative is a legacy project founded by Professor Amadi O. Ihunwo to promote African-centered brain research. Professor Amadi is the incoming Head of the School of Anatomical Sciences, University of the Witwatersrand (Wits), Johannesburg, South Africa, where he is also a professor of anatomy and neuroscientist in the faculty of health sciences. Professor Amadi is the immediate past Secretary-General/CEO of the Society of Neuroscientists of Africa (SONA) and now Chair of the SONA Governing Council.

Attachments

CONTACT: Marcia Perry Dix Perry Media Group 7175761899 marcia@pmg.media


