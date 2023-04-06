Fatty Acid Ester Market Is Expected to Grow at a CAGR Of 4.8% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, North America led the market and made up more than 35.0% of global revenue.

Farmington, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Fatty Acid Ester Market Is Expected To Exceed USD 82.93 Billion By The End Of 2030, In Terms Of Revenue, And Is Growing at a CAGR Of 4.8% During The Forecast Period 2022 To 2030. Fatty acid esters are made by dehydrating fatty acids and alcohols. This turns them into esters. These esters have great lubricity, solubility, and resistance to oxidation, which makes them useful in skin and personal care products, organic lubricants, paper treatment, and water treatment. Biodiesel is usually made by transesterifying vegetable fats and oils, which replaces some of the glycerol with another alcohol. This makes a fatty acid ester. Fatty acid esters are fatty acid methyl esters (FAME). Fatty acid esters have the same physical properties as pure vegetable oil and fossil diesel, but their properties depend on the type of vegetable oil they are made from. Biodiesel is a sustainable alternative fuel that is made up of a mix of different fatty acid methyl esters.

The growth of the global fatty acid esters industry is expected to be driven in part by the low toxicity of fatty acid esters and the changing preferences of end users for biodiesel. Due to its low cost and ability to break down, fatty acids are expected to help the global growth of the automotive industry move toward greener transportation.

But in the near future, the growth of this market is likely to be slowed by the high cost of fatty acid esters and the high cost of raw materials. Processing fatty acid esters is expensive, and developing areas like Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa are not yet ready for the expensive technology. This could hurt the market for fatty acid esters.

Fatty Acid Ester Market Size, Share & Trends Estimation Report By Type (Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT), Glyceryl Monostearate, Isopropyl Palmitate), By Application (Personal Care Products and Cosmetics, Lubricants, Food, Surfactants), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030

Industry News:

March 2020, Matangi Industries LLP, a specialty chemicals company announced expansion plans for its performance chemicals facility, which includes production of fatty acid esters. The company’s production capacity has became 14,400 tons per year after expansion.

Regional Outlook:

In 2019, North America led the market and made up more than 35.0% of global revenue. This trend is expected to continue over the next few years. High living standards and a growing focus on beauty and appearance due to the influence of social media, changing consumer perceptions, and major personal care companies changing the way they promote their products are expected to drive product demand in this application segment.

Concerns about the environment and health are also driving up the demand for natural ingredients and cosmetics made with fatty acid esters. Because of how much glyceryl monostearate is used in personal care and cosmetics products, APAC is thought to be the fastest-growing market. The manufacturing and food processing industries in the region have been driven by China, India, and Southeast Asia's rising industrial output and population. Because of this, there was a lot of demand for natural and sustainable materials that could be used in different ways.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 82.93 Billion By Type Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT), Glyceryl Monostearate, Isopropyl Palmitate, Others By Application Personal Care Products and Cosmetics, Lubricants, Food, Surfactants, Others By Companies KLK Oleo, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SEÂ , Wilmar International LimitedÂ , P&G ChemicalsÂ , Emery Oleochemicals GroupÂ , Longyan Zhuoyue New Energy, Alnor Oil, Berg + Schmidt Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

Organic compounds made from fatty acids and alcohols are called fatty acid esters. The market for these compounds has a number of drivers, restraints, and opportunities. One of the most important factors is the growing demand for personal care and cosmetic products, which contain fatty acid esters. Due to a growing population and changing food preferences, there is also a growing demand for food and drinks in which fatty acid esters are used as emulsifiers, stabilizers, and preservatives. Also, people are becoming more health conscious, which is driving demand for fatty acid esters because they are safe to eat and can be used instead of Trans fats, which are bad for your health.

On the other hand, the fatty acid ester market is limited by things like high production costs and the need for specialized equipment and raw materials. This makes making fatty acid esters an expensive process that slows growth. There are also strict rules and regulations from different regulatory bodies that limit how and where they can be used. Also, there are alternatives to fatty acid esters, like synthetic emulsifiers and stabilizers, which can make it harder for fatty acid esters to grow.

Lastly, one chance for growth in the market is that fatty acid esters could be used in new products like biofuels, detergents, and lubricants. This could open up new ways for the market to grow. Technology improvements can help lower production costs and boost efficiency, which makes fatty acid esters more affordable and available to more companies. Natural and organic products are becoming more popular, which is also opening up new markets for fatty acid esters, which come from natural sources and are safe to eat and use.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

KLK Oleo, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SEÂ , Wilmar International LimitedÂ , P&G ChemicalsÂ , Emery Oleochemicals GroupÂ , Longyan Zhuoyue New Energy, Alnor Oil, Berg + Schmidt, and others.

By Type:

Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT)

Glyceryl Monostearate

Isopropyl Palmitate

Others

By Application:

Personal Care Products and Cosmetics

Lubricants

Food

Surfactants

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World

