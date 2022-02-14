Fatty Esters Market Expected to Grow to US$ 32.1 Billion at a CAGR of 5.7% by 2028: Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per study of Zion Market Research, Fatty Esters industry amassed proceeds worth nearly US$ 21.1 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to accrue returns of approximately US$ 32.1 billion by 2028 . Moreover, Fatty Esters market is prognosis to record CAGR of almost 5.7% in 2021-2028.

Furthermore, growth of fatty esters market over forecast timespan is subject to rise in utility of these products in cosmetics, food, paper, and lubricants. In addition to this, rise in usage of fatty esters in biodiesel along with huge demand for biofuels will proliferate size of fatty esters market. In addition to this, laws supporting use of biofuel in vehicles due to massive damage to environment caused as a result of GHG emissions from vehicles due to use of fossil fuel will lay strong foundation for growth of fatty esters industry. For the record, specialty esters can perform multitude of tasks, and this will create new growth avenues for fatty esters market.

Faci Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.

KLK Oleo

Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Evonik Industries

DuPont

Cargill Inc.

Arkema S.A.

Oleon N.V.

Fine Organic Industries

The Seydel Companies Inc.

P&G Chemicals.

Fatty Acid Methyl Esters (FAME) To Lead Type Segment Over 2021-2028:

Growth of Fatty Acid Methyl Esters (FAME) segment over assessment period is subject to large-scale use of this product in biodiesel owing to its ability to annul effect of corrosion caused by free fatty acids in engine metal and other production equipment.

Food Sector To Contribute Significantly Towards Overall Market Size By 2028:

Rise in use of fatty esters in food industry as emulsifiers or emulsifying agents in chewing gums, fat replacement, and baked food items will prompt growth of food segment in upcoming years. Additionally, fatty esters also impart flavor to foods and sweets.

North American Market To Record Significant Growth Over Forecast Timespan:

Growth of regional market over projected timespan can be due to massive use of fatty esters in personal care & cosmetics industry owing to changing fashion trends in countries such as the U.S. Rise in demand for green cosmetic products will further contribute to market penetration. In addition to this, use of fatty esters in cosmetics helps in UV absorption, smoothing & softening of skin, and dissolving of highly polarized active constituents. This is likely to result in huge growth of fatty esters market in North America.

Browse the full "Fatty Esters Market- By Type (Sucrose Esters, Sorbiton Esters, Fatty Acid Methyl Esters (FAME), And Polyol Esters) And By Application (BIOFUEL, FOOD, Pharmaceuticals, Synthetic Lubricants, And Personal Care Products): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2021–2028." Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/fatty-esters-market

The Global Fatty Esters Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Sucrose Esters

Polyol Esters

Sorbiton Esters

Fatty Acid Methyl Esters (FAME)

By Application

BIOFUEL

FOOD

Personal Care Products

Pharmaceuticals

Synthetic Lubricant

