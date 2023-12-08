FAU should redo presidential search due to problems, report says

Florida Atlantic University should start its long-stalled search for a new president over again due to a “failure to comply” with state laws and state university regulations, a report released Thursday recommends.

The report, drafted by the inspector general for the State University System’s Board of Governors, also questioned whether Brad Levine, chairman of the FAU Board of Trustees, should lead the new presidential search.

“The failure to comply with Florida Statutes and Board of Governors regulations raises questions regarding the competence of the search,” wrote Julie Leftheris, inspector general for the Board of Governors.

If the board starts over again, the three finalists selected by an FAU search committee would have to reapply if they want to be considered. They are: Vice Admiral Sean Buck, who recently retired as superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis; Michael Hartline, dean of the College of Business at Florida State University in Tallahassee; and Jose Sartarelli, former chancellor of the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

Sartarelli told the South Florida Sun Sentinel he’s still interested in applying for the job. Buck and Hartline couldn’t be reached Thursday.

The most high-profile applicant, Republican State Rep. Randy Fine of Palm Bay, did not make the top three. He told the Sun Sentinel it’s unlikely he would reapply.

The report dismissed allegations that state leaders were trying to pressure the university to hire Fine, of Palm Bay, who had told the Sun Sentinel in October that Gov. Ron DeSantis assured him he’d be a shoo-in for the job. DeSantis’ office had also publicly endorsed him.

“There is insufficient evidence to support that the university was directed or pressured to advance or select any specific candidate,” the report said.

Members of the Board of Governors are scheduled to discuss the findings at a virtual meeting scheduled for 8 a.m. Dec. 14.

Among the findings in the report:

FAU failed to adhere to requirements of the state’s Sunshine Law, which regulates how meetings of public bodies are conducted. This finding echoed an opinion from state Attorney General Ashley Moody.

FAU may have violated a non-disclosure agreement signed by committee members that said only Brad Levine could speak publicly for the university about the search. The report said FAU officials assisted committee member and FAU donor Dick Schmidt with an opinion piece he submitted to the Sun Sentinel, which “appears to make it a communication on behalf of the university.”

FAU had 16 members on the search committee, one more than is allowed. This happened due to a turnover with the FAU student government president, with the old and new president getting spots on the committee.

The search committee started interviewing semifinalists before a vetting process that involved public records searches had been completed.

Brad Levine failed to share important information with the full committee, such as the hesitancy of two semifinalists from moving forward if their names became public.

Alan Levine, a member of the Board of Governors who served on the search committee and was critical of the search process, said the report raises important issues that will help the state board revise its regulations to improve presidential searches.

“I think she did a pretty thoughtful job of ascertaining all the facts,” said Levine, who is of no relation to Brad Levine. “This gives us some clarity for what we can learn from and address going forward.”

Brad Levine declined to comment to the South Florida Sun Sentinel, and an FAU spokesman did not respond to a request for comment, other than sending an acknowledgement.

Bill Trapani, an FAU communications professor who applied for the presidential job as a protest to Fine’s candidacy, said he found the results “deeply disappointing but not surprising,” due to what he sees as political interference from the state.

Trapani said the report was “rife with incomplete facts, half truths, omissions and innuendos rather than clear articulations of how outcomes would have been different had different processes been employed.”

Without permanent leadership in place, the university has been slow to fill key vacancies, including the provost and several vice presidents and deans, Trapani said.

“We have to go back to where we were nearly a year ago and restart the search, which will mean an additional extended period of time where important positions go unfilled, and it will become increasingly difficult to attract the best faculty,” he said.

The release of the investigation comes five months after the Board of Governors — which sets policy for the state’s public universities and must confirm any presidential candidate FAU selects — abruptly halted the presidential search.

On July 7, two days after the finalists were named, the Board of Governors halted the search due to what state Chancellor Ray Rodrigues described as “anomalies.”

Rodrigues questioned the search committee’s use of secret ballots in the first round of narrowing candidates as well as a search firm’s voluntary questionnaire that asked about applicants’ sexual orientation, gender identity and preferred pronouns.

On the diversity survey, the inspector general wrote that “while this practice is discouraged by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, there were no legal grounds that would prohibit this information in a consent form.”

But she was highly critical of the way the search committee narrowed candidates.

The search committee whittled down a list of about 65 candidates to 20 by members privately telling a search firm who their top choices were, the report said, adding no one on the committee knew how anyone else voted.

In an Oct. 30 opinion, Moody said the state’s Sunshine Law doesn’t allow the practice.

“It appears that the very purpose of the process you describe is to inject secrecy into the deliberative process,” Moody wrote.

Many discussions related to university presidential searches are required to be secret from the public under a 2022 law, including portions that reveal the names or identifying information of candidates who did not make it to the finalist stage.

However, these portions of the meeting still must be held “on the record” in the presence of other committee members, Moody wrote.

The results of the anonymous survey were also “inaccurate and incomplete,” the report said.

“You cannot have a shade meeting and secret votes,” Alan Levine told the Sun Sentinel. “That’s a recipe for disaster.”

Some Democrat lawmakers, as well as FAU faculty and donors, argued that the Board of Governors stopped the search and launched the investigation because Fine wasn’t one of the finalists. DeSantis’ office had endorsed Fine for the job in late May.

Fine and DeSantis later had a fallout related to the governor’s response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel as well as Fine’s decision to flip his endorsement for U.S. president from DeSantis to Donald Trump. Fine told the Sun Sentinel in late October that DeSantis had assured him in the spring he would get the job.

“Their pitch was everybody wants you. The path has been cleared,” Fine told the Sun Sentinel at the time. “If you say yes, you’re going to waltz right in.”

The inspector general wrote that one member of the Board of Governors, Tim Cerio, said he told Brad Levine that Fine would make a good candidate.

“However, he did not, nor was he in a position to, instruct Chair Brad Levine that the individual must be moved forward,” the report said. “Governor Cerio denied being pressured by anyone to contact the university or advocate for anyone. He was unaware of any ‘political dealings’ concerning the FAU presidential search.”

The report doesn’t identify Fine by name but as “an individual who had been highlighted by the media as being a potential candidate.”

The stalled search fueled anger among many faculty and donors and caused a rift between two DeSantis appointees on the Board of Trustees: Brad Levine, who defended FAU’s search, and Vice Chairwoman Barbara Feingold, who agreed with the Board of Governors that the search was problematic.

Feingold, a Fine ally, said at an August meeting that she didn’t support any of the three finalists. She even suggested there was no guarantee on a $30 million pledge she made for a new college of dentistry, based on the outcome of the presidential search. “As far as a commitment that I made, yes I made that. It could happen,” she said at an Aug. 15 Board of Trustees meeting. “Nothing has been signed.”

A DeSantis ally also worked to derail the candidate of Vice Admiral Sean Buck, who was believed to be the favorite of the search committee.

Christopher Rufo, a right-wing culture warrior who was appointed by DeSantis to the board of trustees for New College of Florida in Sarasota, and helped steer a rightward shift of that school, attacked Buck on the social media site X in July. Rufo described the career officer as a woke military leader who pushed “radical” diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, where he recently retired as superintendent. Buck in July replied that the claims were false, while stating he still was a candidate for the job.

The FAU Faculty Senate, voicing concerns about the instability to the stalled search has created, has been pushing since September for another option: keeping Interim President Stacy Volnick on as permanent president. Volnick, who has been with FAU for more than 30 years, had agreed not to apply for the job as a condition of being named interim leader.

She won’t be allowed to be hired as the permanent president without a search, Alan Levine told the Sun Sentinel.

Board of Governors’ regulation “requires a process. They do have the authority to extend her interim status.”

The FAU Board of Trustees agreed last month to extend her interim contract for up to a year, and she will be able to apply if the search starts over.