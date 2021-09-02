Faucet Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 9.02% through 2021-2025|Increasing Construction Activities Globally to upheave Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of $ 8.18 bn is expected in the faucet market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the faucet market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The changing consumer preference and lifestyle giving rise to luxury homes, increasing construction activities globally, and growing brand awareness in the faucet industry will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as a longer replacement cycle of metallic products and rising stringent water management regulations may threaten the growth of the market.
Faucet Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Faucet Market is segmented as below:
Technology
End-user
Geography
Faucet Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. To help businesses improve their market position, the faucet market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Delta Faucet Co., Eczacibasi Holding AS, Elkay Manufacturing Co., Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC, HOCHENG PHILIPPINES Corp., Kohler Co., LIXIL Corp., Roca Sanitario SA, Toto Ltd., and Villeroy and Boch AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the faucet market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
The report also covers the following areas:
Faucet Market size
Faucet Market trends
Faucet Market industry analysis
Faucet Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist faucet market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the faucet market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the faucet market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of faucet market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
Market segments
Comparison by Technology
Cartridge - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Compression - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Ceramic disc - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Ball - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Technology
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Delta Faucet Co.
Eczacibasi Holding AS
Elkay Manufacturing Co.
Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC
HOCHENG PHILIPPINES Corp.
Kohler Co.
LIXIL Corp.
Roca Sanitario SA
Toto Ltd.
Villeroy and Boch AG
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
