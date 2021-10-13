U.S. markets close in 1 hour 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,357.21
    +6.56 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,339.57
    -38.77 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,547.16
    +81.24 (+0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,238.45
    +4.18 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.47
    -0.17 (-0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.00
    +32.70 (+1.86%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    +0.59 (+2.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1589
    +0.0055 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    -0.0310 (-1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3635
    +0.0047 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4500
    -0.1400 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,941.55
    +1,171.19 (+2.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,344.45
    +10.05 (+0.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.82
    +11.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.28
    -90.32 (-0.32%)
     

FAVO Group, LLC as Manager of FAVO Capital, Inc. Appoints Vaughan Korte as New Chief Financial Officer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WESTBURY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / FAVO Capital (OTC Pink:FAVO) is pleased to announce the appointment of Vaughan Korte as its new Chief Financial Officer replacing Paul Norman.

Mr. Korte is a Senior Finance Professional with over 17 years' experience within the retail and technology sectors. He most recently spent 10 years with Adidas in various roles and ended his time there as Senior Director of Finance for Middle East and North Africa, where he was responsible for all Financial Department activities across 60 countries.

Vincent Napolitano, CEO, stated, "We are very excited to have Vaughan Korte join our Senior Executive Team. He has been working with us for the past two years in an advisory capacity and when the opportunity presented itself for Vaughan to join the team on a full-time basis, we acted quickly to secure him.

Vaughan Korte stated "It's an exciting time for FAVO and I am delighted to be joining the vastly experienced Senior Executive Team. A huge amount of work has already been done and I am looking forward to further executing on the company's existing plan and adding value to the continued success alongside the rest of the team"

Shaun Quin, President added, "As Vincent mentioned, Mr. Korte has been an important advisor to the company the past two years and I have had the pleasure of working closely with him over the past two months on the internal review of our Business Processors, Systems and Infrastructure to support the business on its current growth path. We have reviewed our Risk Management Policies, analysed relationships with our key partners and ultimately integrated Mr. Korte's strengths and expertise into our business model to create long-term shareholder value.

More About FAVO Capital, Inc.:

FAVO CAPITAL is a Direct Funding Company, which provides customized, short-term funding to small and mid-sized businesses nationwide. FAVO Realty is a Real Estate Investment Company which invests in a diversified portfolio of quality commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. "FAVO" is "Honeycomb" in Latin - The Honeycomb (Hexagon) is the most efficient shape in the universe. FAVO intends to be Efficient, Flexible & Durable. www.favocap.com

More About FAVO Group, LLC:

FAVO GROUP, LLC is the External Manager of FAVO Capital Inc. (FAVO - OTC Markets). They were founded by a Group of Capital Market, Finance, Real Estate and Business professionals with over 100 years of collective experience and have transacted in over $6 billion of related transactions. www.favocap.com

CONTACT:

Email: info@favogrp.com.com
Tel: 833.328.6477

Safe Harbor/Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements, estimates, and projections of future trends and of the anticipated future performance constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Series' expectations, beliefs, or future strategies that are signified by the words "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "believes," or similar language. These forward-looking statements concern the Company's operations, economic performance and financial condition and are based largely on the Company's beliefs and expectations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from expected results. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release FAVO Capital, Inc and its Management Team expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, unless specifically required by law or regulation

SOURCE: FAVO Group, LLC and FAVO Capital, Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667951/FAVO-Group-LLC-as-Manager-of-FAVO-Capital-Inc-Appoints-Vaughan-Korte-as-New-Chief-Financial-Officer

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 million by 2030

    Investors can earn significant returns by purchasing shares of high-quality companies and holding on for the long haul.

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Wednesday

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have had positive momentum for more than a week now, and that has continued today. As of 11 a.m. EDT, Nio shares had gained 3%. Last week, Chinese electric vehicle and battery maker BYD, which is one of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway portfolio holdings, announced plans to collaborate with a fleet-as-a-service solutions joint venture to deploy up to 5,000 new EVs to fleet managers in the U.S. And yesterday, news came that global EV leader Tesla had produced a record volume of electric vehicles at its Shanghai factory in September, with the majority of those sales remaining in China.

  • AT&T stock drops toward 11-year low, as dividend yield rises further above 8%

    Shares of AT&T Inc. dropped 0.6% in afternoon trading Wednesday, putting them on track to suffer the longest losing streak in a year, and as they headed for the lowest close since July 2010. The stock has shed 7.5% over the past six sessions, which would be the longest stretch of losses since the nine-day loss streak that ended Oct. 21, 2020. The selloff has boosted AT&T's implied dividend yield to 8.23%, making it the second-highest yielding stock in the S 500 , just below fellow communications

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About DatChat Stock?

    DatChat (NASDAQ: DATS), which develops a privacy-oriented messaging app, went public at $4.15 per share (and one warrant for an additional share) on Aug. 12. Let's see why DatChat has attracted so much attention. DatChat's Messenger and Private Social Network enable users to modify or delete the messages they've sent, hide encrypted messages, and set messages to be automatically deleted after a fixed time frame or a set number of views.

  • 4 Growth Stocks With 187% to 434% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on analysts' loftiest price targets, these companies could nearly triple or potentially quintuple investors' money over the next year.

  • BlackRock beats Q3 estimates, Apple reportedly scales back production due to chip shortage, Qualcomm's $10 billion buyback plan

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down how Blackrock, Apple, and Qualcomm are faring in Wednesday's market.

  • 4 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500

    Most of the index's highest-yielding stocks come with a big asterisk, but they're still worth a look.

  • What to Expect From American Express, Capital One, and Discover in Q3 Earnings

    Improved credit and minimal loan growth for these credit card players in Q3 could lead to reserve releases of capital.

  • IBM Board Approves Kyndryl Separation

    American multinational technology company International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) announced that its Board of Directors has approved the long-pending separation of Kyndryl, IBM’s managed infrastructure service business. After the separation, IBM will focus on its core hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions business. Following the news, shares sank 1.4%, closing at $140.47 on October 12. As per the terms, IBM shareholders will receive 80.1% of Kyndryl’s common stock on

  • These 2 Top Cathie Wood Stocks That Are Better Buys Right Now Than AMC

    A big trend in the stock market this year has involved so-called meme stocks. Select companies that Wall Street funds bet against as loser stocks saw their shares quickly skyrocket in price thanks to individual investors buying in after teaming up through social media sites like Reddit to hurt the short-sellers. One stock that got a lot of attention for getting sucked up into this craze was AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC).

  • Why Lithium Americas and Standard Lithium Stocks Jumped Today

    Smaller lithium stocks are attracting greater investor interest as underlying companies make progress.

  • Why Globalstar's Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) were rising today on seemingly no company-specific news. Rather, it appears that investors may be pushing up Globalstar's shares after Apple announced that it will hold a product event next week. The satellite service tech stock jumped by as much as 15.8% this morning, but had gained a much tamer 3.1% as of 11:32 a.m. EDT.

  • Why Micron Technology Fell Nearly 4% Today

    Industry researchers dished out yet another warning that Micron's pricing power is under pressure.

  • These 3 Stocks May Be Reaching a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Summer has wound down, the Q3 earnings reports will be coming in over the next few weeks, and every investor can see that the market is hitting a rolling boil. For investors in search of a bright spot, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist Tony Dwyer believes the increasing volatility in the market could lead to attractive entry points. "Our core fundamental thesis remains positive, our tactical indicators coupled with history suggest any further weakness should prove temporary, and we expect the ye

  • iAnthus Announces Ruling by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice

    iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus" or the "Company") (CSE: IAN) (OTCPK: ITHUF), which owns, operates and partners with regulated cannabis operations across the United States, provides an update on its response to the Secured Noteholders' application (the "Application") iAnthus previously announced via news release on August 27, 2021 and that was the subject of an update on September 27, 2021 (the "September News Release"). On October 12, 2021, Justice Penny released his decision granting

  • Ford Motor Co no longer has Rivian board representative

    DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co, which has repeatedly touted its strategic relationship with electric vehicle maker Rivian, no longer has a representative on the startup's board of directors ahead of its going public. While an announcement was never made, Ford executive Alexandra Ford English left the Rivian board in May according to documents Rivian made public on Oct. 1 ahead of its planned initial public offering. Ford vice president Doug Power replaced English in June, and left the board in September.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Legendary investor Peter Lynch once said, "Know what you own, and know why you own it." Building on that idea, Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH) and Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) have the potential to impact the world in a big way, and both stocks look like smart additions to a diversified portfolio. Latch specializes in smart-lock technology.

  • What is the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency?

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down what crypto investors need to know about Shiba Inu.&nbsp;

  • Bionano Genomics to Acquire BioDiscovery for $100M; Shares Rise 4.9%

    Shares of genome analysis company Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) jumped 4.9% on Tuesday and closed at $5.40 in extended trade after the company announced that it signed a definitive agreement to acquire BioDiscovery, Inc., a genomics data-focused software company, for $100 million. The consideration will be paid in a combination of equity and cash. Bionano Genomics’ position in the market, as one of the foremost players in digital cytogenetics and comprehensive genome analysis, is expected to fur