FAVOR DELIVERY EXPANDS EXECUTIVE TEAM AND ANNOUNCES KEITH DUNCAN AS CEO

Company adds key leadership hires in marketing, operations, people operations, and planning and analysis, and three C-suite promotions, including its first chief product officer and chief legal officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based on-demand delivery company, Favor , today announced the appointment of Keith Duncan as chief executive officer. With over two decades of leadership experience across several technology companies, Duncan joins Favor from Orchard, the vertically integrated real estate tech platform, where he served as chief revenue officer and was responsible for revenue optimization and leading the company's sales and service teams. He succeeds Jag Bath, who has stepped down due to health reasons and will remain on the board.

Favor Delivery names Keith Duncan as chief executive officer. Duncan previously worked at Favor as chief revenue officer and other leadership roles from 2015–2021. As part of the leadership team, he was instrumental in Favor becoming the first US on-demand delivery company to achieve profitability in 2017, which ultimately led to Favor becoming the first company to ever be acquired by H-E-B.

"I am honored to rejoin Favor and for the opportunity to lead as we further build out our business across Texas," said Duncan. "I am thrilled to once again work alongside our incredibly talented, passionate and community-driven team that has consistently driven Favor's remarkable growth while continuing to navigate the ever-evolving on-demand space over the years."

Duncan's appointment comes on the heels of several promotions to strengthen Favor's C-suite, as well as several key hires to its executive team in response to and in support of Favor's continued growth across Texas.

Favor's new executive hires bring over 75 years of collective industry experience across marketing, operations, people operations, and planning and analysis:

Erin Forsyth joins as senior vice president of marketing, leading Favor's marketing strategy and execution with a focus on growing brand awareness, acquisition, and loyalty among customers, Runners, and merchant partners. Before joining Favor, Erin led B2B and B2C marketing teams for a variety of technology companies, including Redfin and Vrbo, where her contributions resulted in significant increases in market share, conversions, brand sentiment, and customer loyalty.

Austen Moede joins as head of planning and analysis, leading a team that drives data-backed decision making in support of the company's strategic initiatives to grow Favor's reach and volume and to optimize service and user experience. He brings nearly 15 years of leadership experience in planning and analysis, and was most recently a managing director of planning and analysis supporting H-E-B's store operations.

Cristina Schneider joins as head of people, leading the people operations, talent acquisition, and diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) functions that support Favor's team of over 400 team members. She brings nearly two decades of experience in people development with an emphasis in leadership development, recruitment and retention strategies, DEIB and implementation of technology solutions to support HR processes. Most recently, she served as senior HR advisor on H-E-B Digital's HR team.

Santiago Spraggon joins as vice president of operations, leading Favor's sales and operations planning, quality, market, and delivery operations, and trust and safety functions. He will work with Favor's chief operating officer and president, Jason Lepes, to continue improving Favor's capacity, quality and productivity processes. Bringing over 20 years of experience in global operations, supply chain, continuous improvement, process and project management across both e-commerce and manufacturing, he has held operations leadership roles at Amazon and Capsule, the nation's largest independent digital pharmacy.

Additionally, Favor strengthens its c-suite with three promotions:

Daniel Guzman has been promoted to chief legal officer from managing counsel. Guzman joined Favor in 2018 to provide counsel and build out the legal functions needed to support the rapid growth of Favor's platform, market operations and workforce. As Favor's first chief legal officer, he serves as principal counsel to leadership and is responsible for overseeing all legal matters and the strategic alignment of the company's legal and compliance functions.

Rachel Losh has been promoted to chief product officer from vice president of product. She joined Favor in 2018 to oversee Favor's consumer apps and to implement iterative, agile product development methodologies. In her new role as Favor's first chief product officer, she leads the company's overall product strategy, design and development for Favor's customers, Runners and merchant partners.

Steve Romney has been promoted to chief technology officer from vice president of engineering. He joined Favor in 2019 to oversee the company's technology operations, as well as build and manage Favor's engineering team, spanning web, data, mobile and infrastructure. In his elevated role as chief technology officer, he is responsible for setting the company's technical direction in support of Favor's product development initiatives.

In addition to its several executive hires, Favor is seeking a vice president of sales and is actively hiring for several roles across its engineering and product teams – with more positions across other departments being added frequently. More information on open career opportunities can be found on favordelivery.com/careers .

"Focusing on smart growth and having the very best team in place has been, and continues to be, crucial to Favor's success," said Duncan. "Further investing in our team remains a priority as we position the company for the future to continue growing and serving Texas."

About Favor

Favor is the easiest way to get anything delivered in under an hour. Whether it's lunch at the office, a household shopping list or those errands you just don't have time for — your delivery driver (we call them Runners) can deliver it in just a few taps. Founded in 2013, in Austin, Texas, Favor currently operates in more than 400 cities across Texas with over 100,000 Runners, who have delivered more than 70 million Favors to-date. For more information, visit favordelivery.com and follow Favor on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and TikTok .

Favor's executive team at the company's headquarters in Austin, Texas. Front (L-R): Daniel Guzman—chief legal officer, Steve Romney—chief technology officer, Cristina Schneider— head of people, Santiago Spraggon — vice president of operations Middle (L-R): Jason Lepes—chief operating officer and president, Rachel Losh—chief product officer, Austen Moede — head of planning and analysis Back (L-R): Erin Forsyth—senior vice president of marketing, Keith Duncan—CEO

