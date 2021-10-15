U.S. markets close in 4 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,468.02
    +29.76 (+0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,195.30
    +282.74 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,903.84
    +80.41 (+0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,294.90
    +20.72 (+0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.15
    +0.84 (+1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.80
    -23.10 (-1.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    -0.06 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1609
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5600
    +0.0410 (+2.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3766
    +0.0089 (+0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1100
    +0.4330 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,989.35
    +2,866.70 (+5.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,418.24
    +11.50 (+0.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,227.37
    +19.66 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

Favorable Seismic Data Prepares Atlas Salt For Great Atlantic Drilling

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Atlas Salt Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Great Atlantic Project Map

Great Atlantic Project Map
Great Atlantic Project Map
Great Atlantic Project Map

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Salt (the “Company” or “Atlas” - TSXV: SALT) is pleased to report that as its Great Atlantic Feasibility Study accelerates into a new phase, seismic data for the project has favorably impacted the strategy for upcoming drilling which will help determine mining methodology.

Highlights:

  • Based on seismic information for the homogeneous and high-grade Great Atlantic deposit, the drill program will step out 500 meters toward the deep water port from the existing northernmost hole (CC-4) drilled by the Company which returned 335.3 meters grading 96.8% salt starting only 190 meters downhole. The top 125 meters of that intercept graded 98% salt (NI-43-101 Apex Resource Estimate Report, 2016). The new step-out hole will be collared approximately 3.5 km from the port in an area where seismic data suggests that the deposit thickens;

  • One of the key issues being addressed by the Feasibility Study is whether the deposit can be accessed via an inclined ramp or a vertical shaft. Ramp access is anticipated to require less capital and operating costs while providing infrastructure efficiencies. Upcoming drilling will assist with this determination;

  • Full permitting has been received from the Newfoundland and Labrador Government for the Atlas drill program designed to acquire geotechnical data and further delineate the deposit.

Mr. Rowland Howe, President of Atlas, commented: “Having managed Goderich into the largest underground salt mine in the world, and after six months of guiding this project, I’m more confident than ever in describing Great Atlantic as a very advantaged asset. This deposit has all the right attributes, including the necessary infrastructure surrounding it, in one of the best locations in the world for mining.

“We envision an environmentally friendly ‘salt factory’ with straightforward, chemical-free processing using state-of-the-art technology given the apparent predictable homogeneous nature of this deposit,” Mr. Howe continued. “The core from the northernmost hole is exceptional in grade and consistency and we look forward to following up on this result shortly.

“We are into a very active period for Atlas Salt with plenty of news flow this quarter. Security of supply issues in the large eastern North America road salt market highlight the importance of Great Atlantic, strategically located in the middle of this market.”

PRmediaNow Interview With Rowland Howe

“A massive amount of salt at very high grade”: Atlas Salt President Rowland Howe discusses this news release with PRmediaNow’s Cyndi Edwards - click on the link below to view.

Rowland Howe Interview

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b85c5b00-01d8-4972-b768-3cfa28570840

Qualified Person

Patrick J. Laracy, P.Geo, and CEO is the Qualified Person responsible for the technical contents of this news release as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

About Atlas Salt

Bringing the Power of SALT to Investors: Atlas Salt owns 100% of the Great Atlantic salt deposit strategically located near a port in western Newfoundland in the middle of the robust eastern North America road salt market. The project features a large homogeneous high-grade resource. Atlas also owns the Fischell’s Brook Salt Dome with plans to spin out that asset into a separate company as a potential renewable energy storage opportunity.

We seek Safe Harbor.

For information, please contact:

Patrick J. Laracy, CEO

MarketSmart Communications Inc.

(709) 754-3186

Adrian Sydenham

laracy@atlassalt.ca

Toll-free: 1-877-261-4466

AtlasSalt.ca

Email: info@marketsmart.ca

Not for release in the United States or to U.S. newswire services

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This release may contain certain forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ from the Company’s expectations. Certain risk factors beyond the Company’s control may affect the actual results achieved. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.


Recommended Stories

  • Renforth exposes 130m of continuous visible nickel and zinc mineralization on surface at Surimeau to date in stripping program

    TheNewswire - October 14, 2021 - Renforth Resources Inc. (CNSX:RFR.CN) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE:9RR) (“Renforth” or the “Company”) is pleased to update shareholder on the ongoing stripping program on the ~...

  • West Red Lake Gold Drills 77.87 gpt Gold Over 1.9 Metres

    West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc. ("West Red Lake Gold" or the "Company") (CSE: RLG) (OTCQB: RLGMF) (FSE: HYK) announces that it intersected 77.87 grams per tonne gold ("gpt Au") over 1.9 metres ("m") at the Rowan Mine. Drilling targeted gold zones over a 200 m strike length in the area of the Rowan Mine Shaft on the West Red Lake Project, located in the prolific Red Lake Gold District of Northwestern Ontario.

  • Karora Announces Record Gold Production of 30,365 ounces and Gold Sales of 28,935 ounces for the Third Quarter

    Karora Resources Inc. (TSX: KRR) ("Karora" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce record quarterly consolidated gold production since the Higginsville acquisition of 30,365 ounces for the third quarter of 2021 from its Beta Hunt and Higginsville mines in Western Australia. Gold sales were 28,935 ounces sold during the quarter.

  • Energy Crisis, Bottlenecks Blunt Metal Rally Windfall for Miners

    (Bloomberg) -- Soaring metal prices should mean surging profits for mining companies, but they are the result of energy shortages and logistics bottlenecks that are also pushing up costs for producers. Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowThe latest leg-

  • US overtakes China as world’s largest Bitcoin mining hub

    The United States has supplanted China as the world’s largest center for Bitcoin mining after Beijing announced that the practice would be forbidden.

  • US Leads World Bitcoin Mining, Following China Mining Crackdown

    The U.S. took the lead in Bitcoin mining following the Bitcoin mining crackdown in China, according to the latest update from the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index (CBECI) at the...

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy As NFL, College Football Kick Off Lucrative Sports Betting Season?

    MGM Resorts entered a deal to buy The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for $1.6 billion. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As It Unveils Ambitious Plans, Strong Outlook?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, unveils ambitious growth plans and sees accelerating revenue in 2022. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy As Crypto ETF Takes Shape? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Chile Offers Incentives to Miners to Take On More Lithium Projects

    (Bloomberg) -- Chile is offering new contracts to tap the world’s biggest reserves of lithium in a effort to reclaim market share as demand for the battery metal surges.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresThe government is making bidding rules available to local and foreign firms for five quotas of 80,000 metric tons apiece.

  • 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

    When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Lattice Semiconductor Th

  • Is Uber Stock A Buy Right Now As It Eyes First Profitable Quarter?

    Uber Technologies is a global company that is transforming the ride-sharing and meal delivery markets. After a much-hyped debut on May 10, 2019, Uber stock is one of the most watched IPO stocks today, but is Uber a buy right now in the current stock market rally? Uber is in the midst of a dramatic turnaround, as the company fights to turn a profit.

  • Argentina inflation spikes sharply despite battle to curb prices

    Argentina's inflation rate spiked back up to a higher-than-expected 3.5% in September after months of declines, heaping pressure on the Peronist government as it looks to keep prices down ahead of key midterm elections in November. The monthly rise of the South American country's consumer price index was above a median analyst forecast of 2.9% and well above 2.5% a month earlier. Argentina has been battling runaway inflation for years, which saps savings, incomes and economic growth.

  • China’s Big Tech Still Faces Challenges. Where to Look in Asia Instead.

    Investors may want to pick through the rubble to find companies tied to trends like China's aging population. Think insurance companies and brokers.

  • ‘Prick This Bubble’: Morgan Stanley CEO Calls for Fed Rate Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley Chief Executive Officer James Gorman is girding for rate hikes, and he says markets are ready for them.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like Now“You’ve got to prick this bubble a little bit,” Gorman said Thursday in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “Money is a bit too free and availab

  • Newborn Town's 3-tier Pyramid Team Structure Makes Roads into A Wider Global Market

    It might seem unlikely that Chinese companies would excel at playing matchmaker for young people in the Middle East looking for dates and friendship. While countries in MENA (which refers to Muslim countries in the Middle East and North Africa) have rules and customs that are difficult for outsiders to fully understand, that’s exactly what Chinese app companies, such as Newborn Town, have done, growing to dominate the region’s social media and dating app market. At present, the three major marke

  • The Relevance of Web Traffic for These 2 Internet Stocks

    Heading into the second ‘COVID winter,’ with the worst of the virus safely behind us and new vaccines and medication therapies promising to ease the damage going forward, now is a good time to pause and take a look at where we are, and some of the economic and market changes we’ll need to live with. The retail sector felt profound effects from the COVID-19 crisis, and those effects are to a large part here to stay. Brick and mortar stores saw foot traffic decline, and sales shifted strongly to e

  • Treasury Sweet Spot, Inflation, Fed Minutes, Taiwan Semi, Trading UPS and FedEx

    While supply-chain constraints are a global problem, consumer-level inflation is not yet as broad a problem, or at least not evenly distributed.