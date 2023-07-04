Our favorite Dolphin robotic pool vacuum is $202 off at Amazon this 4th of July

Need to beat the heat by the pool? Amazon is a great place to stock up on summer must-haves, and if you're in the market for pool supplies for 4th of July, there are plenty of excellent sales on offer, including a price cut on a fan-favorite robotic pool vacuum.

The Dolphin Premier Robotic Pool Cleaner is currently $202 off at Amazon—you'll end up paying $1,297 for one of our favorite robotic pool vacuums.

The Nautilus ranked high among users and reviewers, garnering over 10,000 five-star reviews thanks to its single-button operation and multiple filters. It's a great option for pools up to 50 feet. It boasts a 60-foot cord and the option to schedule cleanings daily, every other day, or weekly.

If you're short on storage space, you may need to clear room for the Nautilus' bulky (yet adorable) body, but if you're in the market for a heavier-duty vacuum it's worth checking out. Keep your pool clean and sparkling for $202 less when you snag a Dolphin Premier of your own this summer.

