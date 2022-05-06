U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,123.34
    -23.53 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,899.37
    -98.60 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,144.66
    -173.03 (-1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.56
    -31.58 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.61
    +2.35 (+2.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,882.80
    +7.10 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.37
    -0.07 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0556
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1230
    +0.0570 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2339
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5500
    +0.3700 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,019.88
    -541.25 (-1.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    837.14
    -10.32 (-1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,387.94
    -115.33 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,003.56
    +185.06 (+0.69%)
     

Favorite Financial Helps Thousands Nationwide Quickly Achieve Financial Goals

·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2022 / Favorite Financial, a financial services company operating nationwide, has helped thousands of people quickly achieve their financial goals by effectively removing derogatory accounts on their credit reports that have been keeping them from getting instantly approved for the things they want.

The experienced team of credit specialists at Favorite Financial is dedicated to working with clients to improve credit scores by leveraging specific laws and credit bureau guidelines to work in their favor.

Through constant trial & error, Favorite Financial successfully created a proven process to help their clients see a noticeable increase in their credit scores so they can achieve goals such as credit card approvals, acquiring their dream home, or financing a new family car.

"We have successfully worked with thousands to remove critical errors, inaccurate information & derogatory accounts on their credit reports in record time - allowing them to finally get approved for their dream home at the best rates or the new family car they've been aiming for so long," said Diego Gonzaga, CEO of Favorite Financial. "Our company offers flexible payment plans to get started and personalized customer support to make sure our clients enjoy a stress-free restoration process when they choose to enroll with us."

We treat each client's unique credit situation as if it were our own, working around the clock to complete the restoration process as soon as possible so they can move forward with their financial goals. Each client receives a customized game-plan to ensure long-term and effective results."

Favorite Financial offers financial services nationwide in several different languages. Before choosing to have a financial consultation with Favorite Financial, people can visit their website to take a free three-minute credit analysis to see the current status of their credit score. With Favorite Financial, credit repair is easy, and clients will see notable results in as little as forty-five days. Thanks to the company's proven credit cleaning strategy, thousands of people have been able to achieve their financial goals faster than ever before.

Media Details
Website URL: AscendAgency.com
Company Name: Ascend Agency
Email address: Contact@AscendAgency.com
Country: USA

SOURCE: Favorite Financial



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/700519/Favorite-Financial-Helps-Thousands-Nationwide-Quickly-Achieve-Financial-Goals

Recommended Stories

  • Markets Are Weaker Than U.S. Economy, Bridgewater’s Prince Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Markets have underperformed the U.S. economy as fear of inflation hammers the prices of stocks and bonds, said Bob Prince, co-chief investment officer at Bridgewater Associates, the hedge fund management firm.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsS&P Suffers Longest Weekly Losing Streak in Decade: Markets WrapStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapSaudi

  • Based on 19 bear markets in the last 140 years, here’s where the current downturn may end, says Bank of America

    If the S&P 500 were in a bear market, and some say it is, this is when it would end, says Bank of America.

  • Boeing Exits Chicago as City Wrestles With Crime, Exodus

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co.’s decision to leave Chicago is the latest blow to a U.S. city that already has seen its once-mighty economy battered by Covid-19 and crime.Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsUkraine Latest: Jill Biden Goes to Europe; Orban Slams ProposalFiona Hill Says Putin Sensed West’s Weakness Before Ukraine WarTh

  • This little-known Vanguard fund has been crushing it — yes, even in this market

    What would Jack Bogle think? Bogle’s usual advice to an ordinary investor was to stick to a low-cost U.S. stock-market index fund for long-term growth, like the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Admiral Shares (VTSAX) fund. The Vanguard Market Neutral Fund (VMNFX) even posted a small gain on Thursday, when the Dow fell 1,000 points and pretty much everything fell apart.

  • 73% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Stocks

    Diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing, according to Buffett.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Crashed Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) extended its losses from yesterday and crashed again this morning. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, Plug Power shares were still down about 6.5%. The market crash and rival Bloom Energy's (NYSE: BE) somber earnings report seem to be having a ripple effect on most fuel-cell stocks today.

  • Cathie Wood’s Latest Portfolio: 10 New Stock Picks in 2022

    In this article we will discuss some new stock picks of Cathie Wood’s hedge fund. You can skip this part and go directly to see the top 5 New Stock Picks of Cathie Wood in 2022. Despite huge criticism and losses, Cathie Wood’s hedge fund ARK Investment continues to attract investors amid promises of future […]

  • Why GoPro Stock Fell Hard Today

    Shares of GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) tumbled Friday after the company reported its first-quarter results. GoPro CFO and COO Brian McGee said in a press release that "The first quarter of 2022 represents another quarter of GAAP profitability, coinciding with GoPro's strategic shift to becoming a more direct-to-consumer, subscription centric business back in the second quarter of 2020."

  • Bank of America is pushing a surprising new set of FAANG stocks to beat the bear market after yesterday’s $1.3 trillion wipeout

    Hint: None of them are tech.

  • Shopify President Appeals for Patience as Stock Gets Crushed

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc.’s president appealed to investors to focus on the company’s growing customer base as the stock dropped again Friday to a fresh two-year low. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsS&P Suffers Longest Weekly Losing Streak in Decade: Markets WrapStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapSaudi Prince Reverses Course on Twitter for ‘New Friend’ Musk

  • ‘Unhinged’ markets followed ‘unforced error’ by Fed’s Powell, says David Tepper

    Billionaire investor David Tepper puts the blame for this week's market volatility on the shoulders of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and the Bank of England.

  • Here's what's 'dangerous' about the latest stock market plunge

    This could be a big problem for stock market bulls.

  • Why Snowflake, DocuSign, and Okta Fell Hard Today (Again)

    Expensively valued software companies continued to struggle as long-term interest rates moved higher.

  • 10 Companies that Just Increased Their Dividends

    In this article, we discuss 10 companies that just increased their dividends. If you want to see some more stocks that raised their dividend payouts, click 5 Companies that Just Increased Their Dividends. Goldman Sachs expects share buybacks in 2022 to reach $1 trillion, up 12% from 2021. The investment bank revised its forecast upwards […]

  • Why Under Armour Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) (NYSE: UA) fell 23.8% on Friday after the athletic apparel maker posted an unexpected loss and issued a tepid full-year profit forecast. Its results were dampened by coronavirus-related lockdowns in China, which led sales in its Asia-Pacific region to fall by 14%. Supply chain disruptions made it impossible for Under Armour to obtain the inventory it needed to satisfy the demand for its products among consumers.

  • Where Will CrowdStrike Be in 3 Years?

    CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) went public on June 12, 2019. The cloud-based cybersecurity company priced its IPO at $34 a share, and its stock started trading at $63.50. Between fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2022 (which ended in January), CrowdStrike's number of subscription customers jumped from 2,516 to 16,325, which boosted its annual revenue from $250 million to $1.45 billion.

  • DraftKings reports mixed earnings, stock dips

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses first quarter earnings for DraftKings.&nbsp;

  • Ken Fisher is Selling These 10 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we will discuss some stocks sold by Ken Fisher in the first quarter. You can skip this part and go to read Ken Fisher is Selling These 5 Stocks in 2022. Ken Fisher is one of the most followed finance experts in the world. Fisher, whose worth stands at $5 billion, is […]

  • 3 Metaverse Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Neal Stephenson coined the term "metaverse" in his novel Snow Crash three decades ago, but it reemerged as a hot buzzword over the past year as virtual reality, augmented reality, and digital asset platforms blended together and blurred the barriers between the physical and digital worlds. Today I'll review three promising metaverse stocks -- Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), Unity Software (NYSE: U), and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) -- and explain why they could still be compelling investments in this challenging environment for higher-growth tech stocks.

  • Why Clovis Oncology Stock Was Plummeting This Week

    This week has been a tough one for stocks, but it's been especially tough for specialty biotech Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS). According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as of Thursday night they had fallen almost 27% week to date. Clovis published those results Wednesday morning and while they couldn't be called disastrous, they weren't what shareholders were yearning for.