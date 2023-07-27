Our favorite sneaker brand Cariuma just launched a line of kids' sneakers

Shop the new line of kids' Cariuma sneakers now.

Looking for a pair of adorable kids' sneakers for your little one? Our favorite sneaker brand Cariuma just launched its first-ever line of kids' sneakers and we think that every child is sure to love it. As part of the collection, you can shop individual pairs of kids' sneakers or shop a bundle of Cariuma sneakers for parents and kids to match. Either way, you'll want to shop quickly—these sneakers tend to sell out within days of being announced.

Cariuma kids' Oca Low sneakers

Shop these eco-friendly sneakers for just $55.

$55 at Cariuma

The Cariuma Oca Low kids' sneakers come in four colors—white, pink, blue and black. If you choose to bundle, the adult Oca Low sneakers come in 15 shades, including green, yellow and orange. The kids' shoes start at size K6 and go up to Y2 in all colors. Each pair costs $55, but if you bundle with an adult pair, you get a $10 discount.

When we tested Cariuma sneakers, our style editor was obsessed with how comfy and versatile they were. They're equally easy to wear for running errands as they are for going on daily walks. We are in the process of testing the kids' Oca Low sneakers following the drop, and we will keep this story updated once we have testing results.

You can shop the Cariuma kids' sneakers in both kids' and youth sizes.

For each pair of Cariuma sneakers sold (including the new kids' shoes), the brand plants two trees in the Brazilian rainforest. The shoes themselves are 100% vegan—they're made from cotton canvas and feature a cork insole. The adult and youth-sized Oca Lows have shoe strings, but the kids' sneakers feature velcro straps.

If you're intrigued by the Cariuma kids' sneakers, act fast—they're likely to sell out pretty quickly!

$55 at Cariuma

