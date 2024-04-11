Favourable Signals For Aclaris Therapeutics: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Check out our latest analysis for Aclaris Therapeutics

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Aclaris Therapeutics

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chief Business Officer James Loerop for US$100k worth of shares, at about US$6.80 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$1.16). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Aclaris Therapeutics insiders were buying shares, but not selling. They paid about US$4.98 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Aclaris Therapeutics is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Aclaris Therapeutics Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Aclaris Therapeutics. insider Andrew Kenneth Powell bought US$18k worth of shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Story continues

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data suggests Aclaris Therapeutics insiders own 2.8% of the company, worth about US$2.3m. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Do The Aclaris Therapeutics Insider Transactions Indicate?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Aclaris Therapeutics stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Aclaris Therapeutics. You'd be interested to know, that we found 4 warning signs for Aclaris Therapeutics and we suggest you have a look.

Of course Aclaris Therapeutics may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.