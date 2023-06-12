Favourable Signals For Advanced Oncotherapy: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock \

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Advanced Oncotherapy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Non-Executive Director Michael Bradfield made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£66k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.13 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£0.052 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Advanced Oncotherapy insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Advanced Oncotherapy

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Advanced Oncotherapy insiders own 22% of the company, worth about UK£6.1m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Advanced Oncotherapy Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Advanced Oncotherapy shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Advanced Oncotherapy insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Advanced Oncotherapy. Case in point: We've spotted 6 warning signs for Advanced Oncotherapy you should be aware of, and 2 of these are concerning.

