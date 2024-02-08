Favourable Signals For Allbirds: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Allbirds, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BIRD) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Allbirds

The Independent Director Daniel Levitan made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$82k worth of shares at a price of US$1.08 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$0.93 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 110.00k shares for US$118k. But they sold 45.62k shares for US$81k. In total, Allbirds insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Allbirds Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider selling at Allbirds. Chief Operating Officer Joe Vernachio sold US$18k worth of shares in that time. But US$6.8k was spent on buying, too, . While it's not great to see insider selling, the net amount sold isn't enough for us to want to read anything into it.

Does Allbirds Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Allbirds insiders own about US$14m worth of shares. That equates to 9.3% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Allbirds Insiders?

Our data shows a little more insider selling than buying in the last three months. But the net divestment is not enough to concern us at all. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Allbirds and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Allbirds. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Allbirds you should know about.

