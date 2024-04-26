Favourable Signals For Altius Renewable Royalties: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Altius Renewable Royalties Corp.'s (TSE:ARR) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Altius Renewable Royalties

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider John Baker bought CA$97k worth of shares at a price of CA$7.00 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (CA$9.45), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Altius Renewable Royalties insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Based on our data, Altius Renewable Royalties insiders have about 1.0% of the stock, worth approximately CA$3.0m. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Altius Renewable Royalties Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Altius Renewable Royalties insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Altius Renewable Royalties stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Altius Renewable Royalties. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Altius Renewable Royalties and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

