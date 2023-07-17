Favourable Signals For Andrew Peller: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Andrew Peller Limited (TSE:ADW.A), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Andrew Peller

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Lori Covert bought CA$504k worth of shares at a price of CA$5.60 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$4.09 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 93.38k shares for CA$522k. But they sold 8.16k shares for CA$46k. Overall, Andrew Peller insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Andrew Peller

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Andrew Peller insiders own 32% of the company, worth about CA$59m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Andrew Peller Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Andrew Peller shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Andrew Peller and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Andrew Peller. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Andrew Peller that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

