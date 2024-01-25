Favourable Signals For AnnAik: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in AnnAik Limited's (Catalist:A52) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At AnnAik

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive Chairman & CEO Chin Seng Ow bought S$98k worth of shares at a price of S$0.07 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being S$0.065). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months AnnAik insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of AnnAik

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that AnnAik insiders own 60% of the company, worth about S$11m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About AnnAik Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded AnnAik shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, AnnAik insiders feel good about the company's future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for AnnAik (1 is potentially serious!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

