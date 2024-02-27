Favourable Signals For Anpario: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Anpario plc (LON:ANP), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Anpario

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive Vice Chairman & CEO Richard Edwards bought UK£51k worth of shares at a price of UK£2.03 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (UK£2.35), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 40.33k shares worth UK£84k. But insiders sold 2.06k shares worth UK£4.4k. Overall, Anpario insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Anpario Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From looking at our data, insiders own UK£903k worth of Anpario stock, about 1.9% of the company. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Anpario Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Anpario shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Anpario stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Anpario. Be aware that Anpario is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

