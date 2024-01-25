Favourable Signals For Avi-Tech Holdings: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Avi-Tech Holdings Limited (SGX:1R6), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Avi-Tech Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Founder Eng Hong Lim bought S$89k worth of shares at a price of S$0.25 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of S$0.26. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Avi-Tech Holdings insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Avi-Tech Holdings Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Avi-Tech Holdings insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought S$129k worth of shares. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Avi-Tech Holdings insiders own about S$21m worth of shares (which is 48% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Avi-Tech Holdings Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Avi-Tech Holdings. Nice! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Avi-Tech Holdings. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Avi-Tech Holdings (2 don't sit too well with us!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

