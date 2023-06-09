Favourable Signals For Balkan Mining and Minerals: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock \

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Balkan Mining and Minerals Limited's (ASX:BMM) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Balkan Mining and Minerals

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Bilal Ahmad bought AU$140k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.66 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.20). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Balkan Mining and Minerals insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about AU$0.35. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Have Balkan Mining and Minerals Insiders Traded Recently?

There was only a small bit of insider buying, worth AU$2.0k, in the last three months. Overall, we don't think these recent trades are particularly informative, one way or the other.

Insider Ownership Of Balkan Mining and Minerals

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 18% of Balkan Mining and Minerals shares, worth about AU$2.1m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Balkan Mining and Minerals Tell Us?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Balkan Mining and Minerals and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 6 warning signs for Balkan Mining and Minerals you should be aware of, and 4 of these shouldn't be ignored.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

