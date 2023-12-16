Favourable Signals For BQE Water: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in BQE Water Inc.'s (CVE:BQE) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At BQE Water

Notably, that recent sale by David Kratochvil is the biggest insider sale of BQE Water shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of CA$32.00, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 17% of David Kratochvil's holding.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid CA$258k for 8.60k shares. But they sold 8.80k shares for CA$262k. In total, BQE Water insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

BQE Water Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen notably more insider selling, than insider buying, at BQE Water. We note insiders cashed in CA$171k worth of shares. On the other hand we note insiders bought CA$99k worth of shares. Generally this level of net selling might be considered a bit bearish.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that BQE Water insiders own 56% of the company, worth about CA$22m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About BQE Water Insiders?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of BQE Water stock, than buying, in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for BQE Water (1 is potentially serious!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

