Favourable Signals For Bridgemarq Real Estate Services: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc.'s (TSE:BRE) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

The Independent Chair of the Board Lorraine Bell made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$106k worth of shares at a price of CA$13.25 each. That implies that an insider found the current price of CA$13.45 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data suggests Bridgemarq Real Estate Services insiders own 0.7% of the company, worth about CA$1.5m. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Bridgemarq Real Estate Services insiders bought more shares in the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Bridgemarq Real Estate Services is showing 6 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 4 of those shouldn't be ignored...

