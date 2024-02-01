Favourable Signals For Cambium Networks: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cambium Networks

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Vibhu Vivek, for US$147k worth of shares, at about US$20.27 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$4.25. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Vibhu Vivek.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 35.69k shares worth US$201k. But insiders sold 7.25k shares worth US$147k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Cambium Networks insiders. They paid about US$5.62 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Cambium Networks Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Cambium Networks insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Overall, three insiders shelled out US$101k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data suggests Cambium Networks insiders own 4.2% of the company, worth about US$5.0m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Cambium Networks Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Cambium Networks insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Cambium Networks. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Cambium Networks and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

