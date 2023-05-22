Favourable Signals For Candel Therapeutics: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock \

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Candel Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CADL) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Candel Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Joseph Papa for US$73k worth of shares, at about US$1.94 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$1.57). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Candel Therapeutics insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Candel Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Candel Therapeutics insiders own about US$14m worth of shares. That equates to 31% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Candel Therapeutics Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Candel Therapeutics insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Candel Therapeutics and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Candel Therapeutics (1 is potentially serious!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

