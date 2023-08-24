Favourable Signals For Capital City Bank Group: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Capital City Bank Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Treasurer & Director, Thomas Barron, for US$105k worth of shares, at about US$35.05 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$30.06. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Thomas Barron.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$107k for 3.50k shares. But they sold 3.00k shares for US$105k. Overall, Capital City Bank Group insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Capital City Bank Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Capital City Bank Group over the last quarter. Independent Director Laura Johnson purchased US$31k worth of shares in that period. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Insider Ownership Of Capital City Bank Group

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Capital City Bank Group insiders own 21% of the company, worth about US$108m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Capital City Bank Group Tell Us?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Capital City Bank Group insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Capital City Bank Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

