Favourable Signals For Champions Oncology: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Champions Oncology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CSBR) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Champions Oncology

In fact, the recent purchase by Daniel Mendelson was the biggest purchase of Champions Oncology shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$5.65. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Champions Oncology share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

While Champions Oncology insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about US$4.87 on average. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Champions Oncology Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Champions Oncology insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Independent Director Daniel Mendelson spent US$97k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Does Champions Oncology Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Champions Oncology insiders own 26% of the company, worth about US$20m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Champions Oncology Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in Champions Oncology shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Champions Oncology.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

