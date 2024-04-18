Favourable Signals For Checkit: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Checkit plc (LON:CKT), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Checkit

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Non-Executive Chairman Keith Daley bought UK£48k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.19 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of UK£0.22. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months Checkit insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Checkit Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Checkit insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Specifically, Non-Executive Chairman Keith Daley bought UK£93k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership Of Checkit

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Checkit insiders own about UK£4.9m worth of shares. That equates to 20% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Checkit Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Checkit insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Checkit. To assist with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Checkit.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

