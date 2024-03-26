Favourable Signals For Cooper Energy: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Cooper Energy Limited's (ASX:COE) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Cooper Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Director Jeffrey Schneider for AU$153k worth of shares, at about AU$0.15 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$0.20. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While Cooper Energy insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Cooper Energy Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From our data, it seems that Cooper Energy insiders own 2.2% of the company, worth about AU$12m. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Cooper Energy Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Cooper Energy shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Cooper Energy and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Cooper Energy has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

