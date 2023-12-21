Favourable Signals For Copper Search: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Copper Search Limited's (ASX:CUS) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Copper Search Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Peter McIntyre is the biggest insider purchase of Copper Search shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.10. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Copper Search insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

ASX:CUS Insider Trading Volume December 21st 2023

Insiders At Copper Search Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Copper Search. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought AU$214k worth of shares. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership Of Copper Search

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that Copper Search insiders own about AU$1.2m worth of shares (which is 13% of the company). However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Copper Search Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Copper Search stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Copper Search. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Copper Search you should be aware of, and 3 of these are a bit concerning.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

