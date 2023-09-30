Favourable Signals For Cosmos Exploration: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Cosmos Exploration Limited's (ASX:C1X) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Check out our latest analysis for Cosmos Exploration

Cosmos Exploration Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Chairman Jeremy Robinson for AU$295k worth of shares, at about AU$0.16 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.37. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Cosmos Exploration insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership Of Cosmos Exploration

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 20% of Cosmos Exploration shares, worth about AU$3.1m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Cosmos Exploration Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Cosmos Exploration and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Cosmos Exploration. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Cosmos Exploration has 5 warning signs (4 are a bit concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

Story continues

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.