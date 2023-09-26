Favourable Signals For Cyprium Metals: Numerous Insiders Acquired Stock

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cyprium Metals

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Director John Featherby for AU$200k worth of shares, at about AU$0.04 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.03). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Cyprium Metals insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Cyprium Metals Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Cyprium Metals. Overall, two insiders shelled out AU$254k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Does Cyprium Metals Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Cyprium Metals insiders own 35% of the company, worth about AU$16m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Cyprium Metals Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Cyprium Metals insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that Cyprium Metals is showing 6 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 5 of those can't be ignored...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

